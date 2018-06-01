Find Your Low Point In The Bunker

Having trouble getting out of greenside bunkers? It should be one of the easiest shots in golf, not the toughest, because in most cases you don't even have to strike the ball. In this video lesson from Tom Stickney, Golf Tips Top 25 Instructor and director of instruction at Punta Mita Resort in Mexico, shows why establishing the “low point” in your swing and practicing without a ball will help you with every situation imaginable, and get the ball close from any distance.