Struggle to get to your trailing side in the backswing? This simple and quick Kick Drill from award-winning PGA teacher Tom Patri of TP Golf Schools in Naples, Florida, will help you feel what a proper weight shift feels like. Once you’ve done it a few times, you’ll naturally get into the rhythm of a good, complete move back and through, which will lead to more solid ball striking, more powerful shots across the board and, yes, more accuracy. You can reach Tom at [email protected].