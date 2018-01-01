Tom Patri Talks Golf Swing Setup

“All cancers in golf start with the setup.” That’s award-winning PGA teaching pro Tom Patri’s opening assessment in this informative overview of how to set up properly to the golf ball every time. Make any of the most common errors in the golf swing setup — in terms of width of stance, alignment, grip, foot position — and it’s much harder to pull off a solid strike of the ball, much less count on repeatable, solid results. You can reach Tom Patri at [email protected] or www.tpgolf.com.