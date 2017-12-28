Winter Golf Travel Deals For 2018

At New Year’s time a golfer’s thoughts turn to … well, lowering that handicap, of course. But they also turn to winter golf travel, so in that spirit, here’s a look at a few stay-and-play packages to whet the wanderlust.

MEXICO: VILLA DEL PALMAR

Play all day, every day on a stunning, newly completed Rees Jones-designed golf course with a reservation to stay at Villa del Palmar Beach Resort & Spa at The Islands of Loreto on the eastern side of the Baja Peninsula.

The resort’s “Unlimited Golf & Spa Package” includes continuous rounds, as many as desired, at the scenic Danzante Bay Golf Club, which now features all 18 holes overlooking the Sea of Cortez – and an appointment at Sabila Spa for a treatment, facial, or just for access to the private wet area.

The Unlimited Golf & Spa Package features lodging for three nights in a Deluxe Studio Suite at Villa del Palmar Beach Resort & Spa, a Villa Group property that features 4,447 acres of unspoiled beauty along one of the most breathtaking spots in the hemisphere.

The packages are available through May 30, 2018, but must be reserved by Jan. 30, 2018. Guests can choose between the all-inclusive or European package option.

The all-inclusive package rate, at $827 per person, based on double occupancy, includes:

Three nights in a deluxe suite at Villa del Palmar

All meals at resort restaurants

Domestic and international beverages at resort restaurants

Unlimited golf, use of golf cart and practice facilities

$25 credit at Sabila Spa (may not be combined with other certificates)

Each additional person on the package is $658

Additional nights are $169 per person

The European package rate, at $637 per person, based on double occupancy, includes:

Three nights in a deluxe suite at Villa del Palmar

Continental breakfast for three mornings

Unlimited golf, use of golf cart and practice facilities

$25 credit at Sabila Spa (may not be combined with other certificates)

Each additional person on the package is $469

Additional nights are $106 per person

Villa del Palmar Beach Resort & Spa boasts stunning views of the Sea of Cortes and Sierra de la Giganta Mountain Range, three outstanding restaurants, five swimming pools, the luxurious Sabila Spa, beautiful beaches, tennis courts, miles of hiking trails, glass-bottomed kayaks, and sport fishing.

Part of a luxury master-planned community adjacent to the coastline of Baja’s inland Pacific marine sanctuary, Danzante Bay Golf Club features wide fairways and greens that must be carefully judged but are never unfair. Most of the entrances to the greens are open — allowing approach shots to run on safely — while the holes along the cliffs feature strategically placed collection areas to keep errant shots from taking the plunge into the blue water below.

Along with the changing terrain, the winds can be different day to day and even during the day, conditions that influence shot value and strategy.

The resort is just a two-hour flight from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) via Alaska Airlines and is accessible seasonally with direct WestJet flights from Calgary, and from Tijuana via Calafia Airlines.

www.villadelpalmarloreto.com | visit www.danzantebay.com

SCOTTSDALE GOLF WEEK

Christmas for golfers is coming just a bit late this year. That’s because the second annual Scottsdale Golf Week kicks off January 8-14, 2018 and will be bringing tons of good cheer to golfers in the World’s Finest Golf Destination.

Scottsdale Golf Week is a weeklong celebration of all things golf and golf-related in Scottsdale. It features special pricing offers, unique events and outstanding values on vacation packages at dozens of the city’s most celebrated courses, resorts and attractions.

Among the most prestigious of these events is the 2018 Scottsdale Open, Jan 11-14. This premier amateur event features 54 two-player teams competing for three days on some of Scottsdale's finest courses, TPC Scottsdale Stadium, Troon North Monument and Grayhawk Raptor, in pro-style tournament conditions under January's sunny desert skies.

Other offers include:

SOUTHERN CAL: PECHANGA RESORT

As Pechanga Resort & Casino gets ready to unveil its $285 million expansion amenities, eight new stay and play packages get introduced to entice guests to experience the all-new areas. Three new golf and five new spa experience packages offer relaxation, luxury and immense value over booking each item separately. Guests may book preferred packages now to stay in the new resort wing or casino tower starting January 2, 2018.

Green & Serene (starting at $319)

Four-Diamond accommodations

Journey welcome amenity

Golfer’s Massage treatment at Spa Pechanga

One round of golf at Journey at Pechanga

Practice facility privileges

Spa Wellness Pass

Preferred tee times

$60 resort credit

Journey Back coupon for 15% off next round of golf

Journey Elite Pro (starting at $529)

Four-Diamond accommodations

Journey welcome amenity

One-hour golf lesson with a pro

Lesson provided by PGA Head Golf Professional, Scott Mallory or PGA Director of Instruction, Randy Chang for up to 2 people

4 rounds of golf

$60 resort credit

Practice facility privileges

Preferred tee times

Complimentary bag storage

Journey Back coupon for 15% off next round of golf

Journey Fore You (starting at $279)

Four-Diamond accommodations

Journey welcome amenity

Two rounds of golf at Journey at Pechanga

Golf view room

Practice facility privileges

Journey Back coupon for 15% off next round of golf

Preferred tee times

Total Tranquility (starting at $229)

Four-Diamond accommodations

Spa welcome amenity

$100 spa treatment credit

Spa facility access pass for two guests

Spa lunch

1 hour wellness class (subject to availability)

Late check-out

Wellness (starting at $259)

Four-Diamond accommodations

Spa welcome amenity

55-minute personal training session

Spa facility access pass for two guests

Spa lunch

Fun in the Sun – Cabana (starting at $399)

Four-Diamond accommodations

Spa welcome amenity

All-day cabana rental for up to four guests

$100 poolside food and beverage credit

Late check-out

Fun in the Sun – Daybed (starting at $249)

Four-Diamond accommodations

Spa welcome amenity

All-day daybed rental for two guests

$100 poolside food and beverage credit

Late check-out

Couples Package (starting at $359)

Four-Diamond accommodations

Spa welcome amenity

50-minute couples treatment in a Spa Pechanga Signature Suite

Champagne and chocolate truffles

Spa facility access pass for two guests

Spa lunch

Late check-out

All stay and play hotel packages are valid for a one night stay (though eligible to be extended), available any day of the week starting Tuesday, January 2, 2018 based on availability. Holiday and blackout restrictions may apply. Guests wanting to reserve individual rooms without a stay and play package within Pechanga’s new tower may also do so at this time. Room rates start at $139.

As part of its $285 Million resort expansion, Pechanga Resort & Casino adds an additional 568 hotel rooms and suites; two new restaurants; 68,000 square feet of meeting and event space including a rooftop garden; and a new, 25,000 square foot luxury spa all to open at the end of December. A four and one-half acre pool complex including a lagoon area and waterslides is slated to open in March 2018. The new hotel wing comprises 96 suites and 472 deluxe hotel rooms. Every room in the new wing offers state of the art amenities and technological capabilities.

www.Pechanga.com