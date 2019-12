When three dozen or so PGA Tour players make their way to Maui every January for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, they not only savor, in the Kapalua Plantation Course, a competitive environment truly unlike any other. With recent nips and tucks, the mountainside masterpiece from Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw proves an even keener challenge.

Beyond the Plantation, Maui delivers a diverse array of other golf courses and outdoor activities, food and drink venues and relaxation opportunities.