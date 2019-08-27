The Best Short Courses In America

An old adage in golf is that you never want to leave yourself “short,’’ whether it’s on an approach shot or a putt. But “short’’ is proving to be a positive these day when it comes to creating golf courses that are alternatives to traditional 18-hole layouts. These short courses – and par 3 courses – give the lie to the belief that golf takes too long to play and are opportunities for everyone from scratch players to entire families to enjoy the game.
Here’s a look at some of the top short and par 3 courses in the U.S.
Bandon, Oregon: This 13-hole, par-3 course fits perfectly into Bandon Dunes’ minimalist design philosophy. The Coore-Crenshaw layout has ocean views on each hole, the most spectacular of which is the 142-yard fifth. Bandon Preserve, which opened in 2012, is a great way to begin a golf sojourn to one of the world’s great destinations. It’s also great for an emergency round after a full day on one of the four “big” courses. All of the proceeds from play at Bandon Preserve go to the Wild Rivers Coast Alliance, an organization that supports conservation, community and the economy of the southern Oregon Coast.