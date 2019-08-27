The Best Short Courses In America

An old adage in golf is that you never want to leave yourself “short,’’ whether it’s on an approach shot or a putt. But “short’’ is proving to be a positive these day when it comes to creating golf courses that are alternatives to traditional 18-hole layouts. These short courses – and par 3 courses – give the lie to the belief that golf takes too long to play and are opportunities for everyone from scratch players to entire families to enjoy the game.

Here’s a look at some of the top short and par 3 courses in the U.S.

The Preserve At Bandon Dunes