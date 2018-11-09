Youth On Course Auction Boasts Top Tracks

Pining for the golf vacation of your dreams while helping kids get involved with the game we love? Once again, some of America’s top athletes, both from within the game and from other sports — ranging from three-time NBA champion Steph Curry to golf legend Tom Watson — are supporting an online Youth On Course auction Nov. 11-15. Proceeds benefit an organization that provides tee times to its member kids ages 6-17 at some of the nation’s top courses for $5 or less per round. To date, 45,000 members have played 10 million holes on 900 courses, in 26 regions of the U.S.

By visiting the Youth on Course website, you can bid on a variety of sports and entertainment experiences. Some of the auction items include rounds at courses from top 100 and 200 courses such as Sand Valley in Wisconsin, Winged Foot in New York, Crystal Downs in Michigan, Baltusrol in New Jersey and Reflection Bay in Nevada. Also on the auction block is The Institute, part of Golf Advisor’s “10 Insanely Private Golf Courses You Will Never Get to Play.”

The details for the Youth On Course auction:

Bidding is done 100% online

Auction opens Sunday Nov. 11 at noon PST

Auction closes Thursday Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. PST

All proceeds from the auction go towards providing the more than 40,000 Youth on Course members with $5 golf

