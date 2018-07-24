World’s Largest Golf Outing Returns Aug. 6

On August 6, the Fisher House Foundation will team up with golf courses throughout the United States for the third edition of World’s Largest Golf Outing. One hundred percent of the funds raised will be donated to the Fisher House Foundation, best known for their network of 76 comfort homes where military and veterans’ families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment.

Currently, there are more than 130 courses from coast to coast participating in the World’s Largest Golf Outing — a fun way for the civilian community to give back to those who sacrifice for our freedom and enjoy a round of golf at the same time.

For more than 25 years, the Fisher House program has provided “a home away from home” for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. These homes offer free, temporary lodging to military and veterans’ families, allowing them to be close to their loved one during a medical crisis and focus on what’s important—the healing process. There are 76 Fisher Houses located in the US, Germany and United Kingdom. These homes are located near major military hospitals and VA centers, making it convenient for service men and women and their families who need lodging close by.

Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry area, a warm dining room and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veterans’ families an estimated $407 million in out of pocket costs for lodging and transportation.

Fisher House Foundation also operates the Hero Miles program, which uses donated frequent flyer miles to bring family members to the bedside of injured service members, and executes the Hotels for Heroes program, which uses donated hotel points to allow family members to stay at hotels near medical centers at no charge. The Foundation also manages a grant program that supports other military charities and scholarship funds for military children, spouses and children of fallen and disabled veterans.

Golfers of all ages and skill levels are invited to register or join a team to get involved. For those who can’t play, there are three easy ways to show support: donate to a participating golf course, support a local team or visit the website to make a direct donation.