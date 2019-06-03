Women’s Golf Day On Display At Casper Courses

Billy Casper Golf — one of America’s largest owner-operators of golf courses, country clubs and resorts — will have 30 different courses participate in the 4th-annual Women’s Golf Day on Tuesday, June 4.
Women’s Golf Day is an international event dedicated to engaging, empowering and supporting women through golf. The lively day provides all girls and women the opportunity to try the sport alongside existing golfers in a non-intimidating environment. 2019 also marks the first year of Women’s Golf Day partnering with the ANNIKA Foundation, the charity founded by women’s golf legend Annika Sorenstam.
Females of all ages are encouraged to register, either for a lesson or nine-hole round of golf. BCG’s courses taking part this year include:
Mid-Atlantic
- Forest Greens Golf Club, Triangle, Virginia
- Prince William Golf Course, Nokesville, Virginia
- Reston National Golf Club, Reston, Virginia
Midwest
- Chick Evans Golf Course, Morton Grove, Illinois
- Highland Woods (Forest Preserve Golf), Chicago, Illinois
- Indian Boundary Golf Course (Forest Preserve Golf), Chicago, Illinois
- Lester Park Golf Course, Duluth, Minnesota
Northeast
- Cranbury Golf Club, West Windsor, New Jersey
- Dauphin Highlands Golf Course, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
- East Hartford Golf Club, East Hartford, Connecticut
- Falmouth Country Club, East Falmouth, Massachusetts
- Lyman Orchards Golf Club, Middlefield, Connecticut
- Pinch Brook Golf Course, Florham Park, New Jersey
- Sunset Valley Golf Course, Pompton Plains, New Jersey
Southeast
- Colony West Golf Club, Taramac, Florida
- Dubsdread Golf Course, Orlando, Florida
- Dunedin Stirling Links, Dunedin, Florida
- Spanish Wells Golf & Country Club, Bonita Springs, Florida
- Stonebridge Golf Club, Rome, Georgia
- The Claw at USF Golf Courses, Tampa, Florida
West
- Alhambra Golf Course, Alhambra, California
- Antelope Hills Golf Courses, Prescott, Arizona
- Arizona National Golf Club, Tucson, Arizona
- Castle Oaks Golf Club, Iona, California
- Eagle Crest Golf Club, Escondido, California
- Lincoln Hills Golf Club, Sacramento, California
- Palm Desert Resort Country Club, Palm Desert, California
- Quarry Pines Golf Club, Tucson, Arizona
- Tri-Mountain Golf Course, Ridgefield, Washington
- Willowick Golf Course, Santa Ana, California
“We are thrilled to have 128 players already registered to play on our Jones and Player Courses,” says Jason Beffert, general manager of Lyman Orchards Golf Club. “With women representing the largest demographic of growth in golf, we aim to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for them across all of our Billy Casper Golf facilities.”
