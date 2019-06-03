Women’s Golf Day On Display At Casper Courses

Billy Casper Golf — one of America’s largest owner-operators of golf courses, country clubs and resorts — will have 30 different courses participate in the 4th-annual Women’s Golf Day on Tuesday, June 4.

Women’s Golf Day is an international event dedicated to engaging, empowering and supporting women through golf. The lively day provides all girls and women the opportunity to try the sport alongside existing golfers in a non-intimidating environment. 2019 also marks the first year of Women’s Golf Day partnering with the ANNIKA Foundation, the charity founded by women’s golf legend Annika Sorenstam.

Females of all ages are encouraged to register, either for a lesson or nine-hole round of golf. BCG’s courses taking part this year include:

Mid-Atlantic

Forest Greens Golf Club, Triangle, Virginia

Prince William Golf Course, Nokesville, Virginia

Reston National Golf Club, Reston, Virginia

Midwest

Chick Evans Golf Course, Morton Grove, Illinois

Highland Woods (Forest Preserve Golf), Chicago, Illinois

Indian Boundary Golf Course (Forest Preserve Golf), Chicago, Illinois

Lester Park Golf Course, Duluth, Minnesota

Northeast

Cranbury Golf Club, West Windsor, New Jersey

Dauphin Highlands Golf Course, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

East Hartford Golf Club, East Hartford, Connecticut

Falmouth Country Club, East Falmouth, Massachusetts

Lyman Orchards Golf Club, Middlefield, Connecticut

Pinch Brook Golf Course, Florham Park, New Jersey

Sunset Valley Golf Course, Pompton Plains, New Jersey

Southeast

Colony West Golf Club, Taramac, Florida

Dubsdread Golf Course, Orlando, Florida

Dunedin Stirling Links, Dunedin, Florida

Spanish Wells Golf & Country Club, Bonita Springs, Florida

Stonebridge Golf Club, Rome, Georgia

The Claw at USF Golf Courses, Tampa, Florida

West

Alhambra Golf Course, Alhambra, California

Antelope Hills Golf Courses, Prescott, Arizona

Arizona National Golf Club, Tucson, Arizona

Castle Oaks Golf Club, Iona, California

Eagle Crest Golf Club, Escondido, California

Lincoln Hills Golf Club, Sacramento, California

Palm Desert Resort Country Club, Palm Desert, California

Quarry Pines Golf Club, Tucson, Arizona

Tri-Mountain Golf Course, Ridgefield, Washington

Willowick Golf Course, Santa Ana, California

“We are thrilled to have 128 players already registered to play on our Jones and Player Courses,” says Jason Beffert, general manager of Lyman Orchards Golf Club. “With women representing the largest demographic of growth in golf, we aim to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for them across all of our Billy Casper Golf facilities.”

To register to play or find a participating location, click here.