Troon Challenge Welcomes All Amateur Golfers

The official schedule has been set for the 2019 Troon Challenge presented by Callaway Golf. Now in its 17th year, the Troon Challenge is Troon's largest amateur golf event, attracting more than 1,600 golfers competing in regional qualifying events across the United States. From May through November, regional qualifying events will be held at over 34 facilities in 11 different states. Two-person teams in both Net and Gross Divisions will compete to qualify for spots in the Troon Challenge National Finals, to be held in Scottsdale, Ariz. December 6-8, 2019. The Troon Challenge National Finals will be played at The Phoenician Golf Club and Troon North Golf Club’s Monument Course — two of the top ranked golf courses in Arizona.

Regional qualifying events kickoff May 5th at Lake of Isles in North Stonington, Conn. and Shadow Hills Golf Club in Indio, California. Entry into qualifying events includes green fee, cart, practice balls, Callaway golf balls, an Ogio shoe bag, an official AHEAD Troon Challenge hat, event prizes and a post-tournament awards reception.

“Last year was a record year for the Troon Challenge with more than 1,600 regional golfers vying for a chance to come to Scottsdale for the Troon Challenge Finals at Troon North,” said Kris Strauss, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Troon. “This year, with over 34 regional qualifying events in 11 states, we know 2019 will be even bigger and better. We are looking forward to seeing how the exciting qualifying events unfold and hosting the 2019 Finals at The Phoenician and Troon North.”

“We certainly couldn’t pull off events of this scale without the support of our loyal golf guests, Troon Cardholders, host venues and of course, our sponsors such as Callaway Golf, Golf Genius, Experience Scottsdale, AHEAD, Pepsi and Ship Sticks,” added Strauss. “To all involved, thank you, and we look forward to a great Troon Challenge season!”

For more information or to register for the 2019 Troon Challenge presented by Callaway Golf, visit www.troon.com/troon_challenge.

The 2019 Troon Challenge is presented by Callaway Golf, along with supporting partners Experience Scottsdale, AHEAD, Pepsi, and Ship Sticks, with scoring powered by Golf Genius.

2019 Troon Challenge Schedule

Alabama

Highland Park Golf Course, Birmingham – Wednesday, July 17

Arizona

Troon North Golf Club, Scottsdale – Sunday, June 2

Wickenburg Ranch Golf & Social Club, Wickenburg – Sunday, June 9

El Conquistador Golf & Tennis, Oro Valley - Saturday, June 22

The Phoenician, Scottsdale – Sunday, June 23

Copper Canyon Golf Club, Buckeye – Saturday, July 13

Boulders Resort & Spa, Cave Creek – Sunday, August 4

The Westin Kierland Golf Club, Scottsdale – Sunday, August 11

Sewailo Golf Club, Tucson – Sunday, August 18

Ak-Chin Southern Dunes, Maricopa – Sunday, August 25

Golf Club of Estrella, Goodyear – Sunday, September 8

Lookout Mountain Golf Club, Phoenix – Saturday, September 14

Whirlwind Golf Club, Chandler – Sunday, September 22

Laughlin Ranch Golf Club, Bullhead City – Saturday, November 2

Poston Butte Golf Club, Florence – Sunday, November 10

California

Shadow Hills Golf Club, Indio – Sunday, May 5

Ashwood Golf Course, Apple Valley – Sunday, July 28

Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa – Sunday, July 28

The Westin Mission Hills, Rancho Mirage – Sunday, August 4

Yocha Dehe Golf Club, Brooks – Sunday, August 4

Diablo Grande Golf Club, Patterson – Sunday, August 18

Maderas Golf Club, San Diego – Sunday, August 25

Indian Wells Golf Resort, Indian Wells – Sunday, September 22

Classic Club, Palm Desert – Sunday, October 6

PGA WEST, La Quinta – Sunday, October 27

Colorado

The Ridge, Castle Pines – Friday, October 11

Connecticut

Lake of Isles, North Stonington – Sunday, May 5

Florida

Tiburón Golf Club, Naples – Sunday, June 9

Kansas

Ironhorse Golf Club, Leawood – Saturday, August 10

New Jersey

Seaview Hotel & Golf Club, Atlantic City – Sunday, August 4

New York

Centennial Golf Club, Carmel – Sunday, July 14

The Golf Club at Mansion Ridge, Monroe – Monday, July 29

Texas

La Cantera Hill Country Resort, San Antonio – Sunday, June 23

The Rawls Course at Texas Tech, Lubbock – Sunday, June 23

Virginia

Potomac Shores Golf Club, Potomac Shores – Sunday, August 18