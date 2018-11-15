South Africa Hosts World Amateur Match Play

The inaugural World Amateur Match Play Championship, which will take place at Sun City, South Africa in May 2019, is the first of its kind and a unique structure that allows every participating amateur to play through to the last putt on the final day, no eliminations.

Entries can be either as an individual who will be assigned to a 4-ball team made up of individual entries combining, players who are friends from difficult clubs or an entire team from one club . Any official club handicap index is valid, but a maximum of 24 for men and 30 for women. Each player competes in 12 x 6-hole Match Play competitions, rotating every six holes in a four-ball. Each six holes are stroked specifically from one to six for this championship so that there is an even spread of easy and difficult holes across each six holes played, making it equal for everyone. There are eight Trophy categories and the combined team score over 12 matches a day will position the team 1-8 in each of the Trophy divisions.

The final positions on the leaderboard after four days of play will determine who finishes in each trophy division with the Royal Crown including the Top 8 teams (1-8) and the Horseshoe Trophy the bottom eight (57-64). However, no one goes home empty-handed. Golfers are drawn to compete against similar handicaps with no more than a two-shot different after their club handicap indexes have been adjusted to the Championship course handicap.

The Gary Player Country Club, internationally renown as the Home of the Nebank Million Challenge hosted by Gary Player and compliant with strict U.S. PGA standards and the Lost City Golf Course, will be set up as enjoyable but challenging, where golfers will rotate over four days playing six matches on each course.

Packages all include golf and then your own choice of accommodation starting at the Sun Cabanas, Soho, Cascades and through to the absolute premier Sun Palace.

“Non-golfer packages include a choice of the maginificent facilities offered at Sun City and surrounding tourist attractions. We encourage all participants to spend a little extra time during their stay to enjoy pre- or post-championship tourism opportunities into the surrounding, magnificent game parks, further to the Kruger National Park and various other world class wildlife experiences,” says Craig Clay-Smith, tournament spokesperson.

This all-inclusive, true African wildlife, world-first golfing experience, provides a “ Pro Golfer Tour “ experience and all the luxuries and amenities of this world-renown resort, including a Luxury car Hole-in-One prize and thousands of dollars in amateur prizes.

Entries are limited for this Match Play format, so visit WorldAmateurMatchPlay.com for more details and enter your team or as an individual.