Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Hosts 4th Weekend With Annika

For the fourth year, The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe has collaborated with World Golf Hall of Fame member Annika Sorenstam to offer members of The Ritz-Carlton Rewards Program an exclusive golf weekend getaway on August 10-12, 2018.

The eventful weekend includes a two-night luxury stay at The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe, a golf clinic hosted by Annika, a round of golf at the Old Greenwood Golf Course in Truckee, hosted lunch, and round-trip transportation to all activities. Annika will also host a private reception for guests at the resort’s new lakeside amenity, Lake Club, which made its debut in June 2017.

The Annika Golf Weekend is a unique member experience that begins with guests arriving at the resort on Friday, August 10 and receiving round-trip transportation to the Lake Club for a private reception and the opportunity to meet Annika from 6 to 7:30 p.m. On Saturday morning, guests will be transported from the resort to the Old Greenwood Golf Course, where Annika will offer a 90-minute golf clinic, followed by an exclusive photography opportunity with Annika, and a round of golf on the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course.

Annika is the greatest female golfer of our generation, and during her 15-year Hall of Fame career, changed the way women’s golf was played. Through her six global ANNIKA Foundation tournaments, Annika provides opportunities in women’s golf at the junior, collegiate and professional levels while teaching young people the importance of living a healthy, active lifestyle through fitness and nutrition.

Nestled among 600 acres of towering pines in the mountains near North Lake Tahoe, the Old Greenwood golf course offers world-class golf, and has been rated among the 10 Best New Public Access Courses in the Country by Golf Magazine, and rated number four among America’s Finest New Upscale Public Courses by Golf Digest.

The Annika Golf Weekend is available for $1,699 (plus taxes) for double occupancy, and includes:

Two nights' accommodation in a Deluxe King Guest Room at The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe

Private reception on Friday eveningwith legendary golfer, Annika at the resort's exclusive Lake Club

90-minute Golf Clinic with Annika at the Old Greenwood Golf Course

18-holes of golf (per participant)

Golf cart and practice balls

Lunch provided by The Golf Academy

Round-trip transportation to and from the Old Greenwood Golf Course from the resort

Round-trip transportation to and from Lake Club and the resort

Single occupancy is available for $1,299 + taxes. Club Level, Suite and Deluxe Two Queen Guest Room accommodations are available for an additional charge.

Space is limited and open only to members of The Ritz-Carlton Rewards Program, which is complimentary and easy to join. To become a Ritz-Carlton Rewards Member, visit www.ritzcarltonrewards.com.