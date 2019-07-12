Registration Open for 2019 World’s Largest Golf Outing

World’s Largest Golf Outing (WLGO) – the single largest charity golf tournament to be held on Monday, August 5 – is now open for golfers to register.

The World’s Largest Golf Outing has officially opened golfer registration to individual and team players. Over the past week, more than $16,000 has been raised in donations and registrations for this event. WLGO is an annual national golf fundraiser conceived by Peter Hill, Billy Casper Golf’s chief executive officer. Since the WLGO’s inception in 2011, more than 62,000 men, women, juniors and seniors have played in 34 states to raise $4.1 million for military charities.

Fisher House Foundation is this year’s selected charity for the fourth consecutive year. For over 25 years, Fisher House has provided a “home away from home” for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. The 82 Fisher Houses across the United States, United Kingdom and Germany offer free, temporary lodging to military and veterans' families during medical crises and the healing process.

“Billy Casper Golf’s continuous support for Fisher House while simultaneously growing the game of golf is truly inspiring,” says Dave Coker, president of Fisher House Foundation. “We could not be more excited for another fantastic year with the WLGO and we appreciate every golfer who signs up to be a part of this worthy cause.”

Golfer registration is now open nationwide at participating public and private facilities. Donations are included in the registration fees. No USGA handicap is needed and players can sign up to play as a single, twosome or foursome.

Need a place to play? Golf course registration is also open nationwide to any public or private facility. There is no sign-up fee to participate in the WLGO. Golf courses can host an event or sign up a team to play at any participating locations.

Donations can be made here or by calling (703) 940-3600.