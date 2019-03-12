Myrtle Beach World Amateur Registration Opens

The 36th annual PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com World Amateur Handicap Championship begins accepting entries Wednesday March 13. A 72-hole, net stroke play tournament, the Myrtle Beach World Amateur will be played August 26-30 on 60 of Myrtle Beach’s best courses. More than 3,000 players from across America and more than 20 countries are again expected to participate in golf’s largest single-site tournament.

Early entry into the event, which includes at least four rounds of golf, nightly admission to the World’s Largest 19th Hole and a gift bag, is $535 through May 16, a $100 savings off the regular cost. The tournament, which flights players based on age, gender and handicap, is open to all golfers 17 years of age and older.

“The PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com World Amateur Handicap Championship is golf’s greatest amateur tournament, and we are looking forward to year 36 being the best event yet,” tournament director Scott Tomasello said. “Myrtle Beach is the only destination capable of hosting a 3,000-player tournament, and we can’t wait to welcome golfers from across America and the world to the area.”

Players who register by April 12 will be eligible to win one of 55 random drawing prizes collectively valued at $10,000, including Cleveland wedges, Srixon golf travel bags, TaylorMade TP Collection putters, TaylorMade M4 Drivers, PeakVision LX2 Sunglasses and more.

The Myrtle Beach World Am flights players into nine divisions – men 49 and under, senior men (50-59), mid-senior men (60-69), super senior men (70-79), seasoned seniors (80+), women 49 and under, the gross division, senior (50+) gross division. There is also a “Just For Fun” flight, created for players who want to enjoy the World Am experience without the pressure of competition.

After four days of competition, all flight winners and ties advance to the World Championship Playoff, an 18-hole shootout that crowns the event’s winner.

While the competition is initially what lures players to the event, it’s only part of what keeps them coming back. At the heart of the World Am’s appeal is the camaraderie among its participants and much of that kinship is fostered at the World’s Largest 19th Hole.

Each night of the event, the 19th Hole overtakes all 120,000-square feet of the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, providing participants with free food and drinks, live entertainment, celebrity guest appearances, a golf expo and more.

Among the big names that have appeared at the 19th Hole in recent years are David Feherty, Brandel Chamblee, Charlie Rymer and John Daly.

Players will also receive a gift bag that includes a Chase 54 polo, a pullover, a logo’d hat, a PGA Tour Superstore gift card and an assortment of other goodies.

For more information, visit www.MyrtleBeachWorldAmateur.com.