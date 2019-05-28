Annika Leads Women’s Golf Day Push

With less than a week to go until Women’s Golf Day 2019, golfing legend Annika Sorenstam is urging women and girls around the globe to give golf a go, and for all golfers to share their love of the game with the women in their life.

Women’s Golf Day returns for its fourth year on June 4 in what will be the largest single day celebration of Women’s golf that the world has ever seen. Open to women and girls of all ages and abilities, WGD 2019 will unite women across the globe at over 800 events in 46 countries, spanning a full 24-hour period starting from daybreak in Australia, to sunset in Hawaii.

With so many opportunities to participate, WGD 2019 gives absolute beginners and avid golfers alike the chance to be part of a global community and grow the number of women and girls that experience the multiple benefits that golf has to offer, as Annika explains:

“Golf teaches you so much about life. It is so much more than just a game. It’s a community, it’s friendships, it’s fitness, it’s mental well-being, it’s challenging and most of all, it’s fun! I’ve been so lucky to benefit from all of these aspects of the game and would urge women and girls around the world to get involved. If you want to be part of an incredible community or if you’re already a golfer and you want any of the women in your life to share your experience, then sign up for a Women’s Golf Day event and take the first steps on an amazing journey.”

WGD unites women and girls around the world and gives them an incredible platform from which they can share their passion with each other and with newcomers to the sport. Each event is a four-hour celebration that combines golf with socializing, which allows women to make the friendships that will keep them coming back for more.

Elisa Gaudet, founder of Women’s Golf Day, believes that this combination has contributed to the global sense of unity participants feel during WGD and is integral to the overall success of the campaign.

Gaudet said: “Since year one we have made sure that WGD events give the participants the chance to feel part of something much bigger than the event they attend. WGD events are about friendship, networking, and creating communities through playing golf. I passionately believe that golf is an amazing game that offers unique challenges, incredible benefits to our health and well-being and unites people through a shared passion. I am proud to be part of the community which loves this sport – we are the ones who elevate it into something truly wonderful. In just four hours, the women and girls who come to WGD events to swing a club for the first time experience this sense of belonging themselves and that’s what makes WGD the global success that it is.”

Anyone wishing to take part in a WGD event on June 4 should visit www.womensgolfday.com and search for a venue close by. Alternatively, search on social media at @womensgolfday and #WomensGolfDay for news of the latest venues to sign up to host events.