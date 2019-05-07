Tee It Up With Cheyenne Woods

Troon and professional golfer Cheyenne Woods have teamed up for the “Golf With Cheyenne Woods” sweepstakes, in which one lucky golfer (and three friends) can win a round of golf with Woods at Troon North Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. Those interested in entering the sweepstakes should visit www.troon.com/sweepstakes-woods. The sweepstakes drawing will take place on September 2, 2019 and the winner will be notified via email.

A member of Team Troon – a collection of top international golf talent representing the Troon brand throughout professional golf – Woods is a native of Phoenix, Ariz. and competes on both the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour, where she won the 2014 Australian Ladies Masters. In her 2019 season debut on the Ladies European Tour, Woods placed 15th at the Fatima Bint Mubarak Open at Troon-managed Saadiyat Beach Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates.

The winner of the “Golf With Cheyenne Woods” sweepstakes will receive:

A round of golf for four players at Troon North Golf Club with Cheyenne Woods

Two-night stay at the Four Seasons Scottsdale at Troon North

Forecaddies from CADDIE MASTER

MASTER Lunch for four at Troon North Golf Club’s Dynamite Grille

Dinner for four the evening of the round at Troon North Golf Club’s Dynamite Grille

A hosted beverage cart

Troon North Golf Club gear

Complimentary round-trip golf club shipping for two courtesy of Ship Sticks (ground service level within the Continental U.S.)

No purchase is necessary to enter the “Golf With Cheyenne Woods” sweepstakes and those entering will automatically be enrolled into the Troon Rewards program. The prize redemption period for golf with Cheyenne Woods and stay at the Four Seasons Scottsdale at Troon North is September 3 through December 15, 2019, on a mutually agreeable day that works with Cheyenne's playing schedule, plus golf and resort availability.

For more information and official terms and conditions for the “Golf With Cheyenne Woods” sweepstakes, visit www.troon.com/sweepstakes-woods.