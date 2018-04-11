Sweet Summer 2018 Golf Travel Deals

As summer approaches and golfers put their clubs into full-time action, plenty of great 2018 golf travel options are on tap for popular North America destinations. Here’s a sampling.

FOUR SEASONS LANAI

There never seems to be enough time on a golf vacation, which is why the spectacular Four Seasons Resort Lanai is offering “Stay Longer” options that can stretch a golf trip for free. An extra day or two is ideal for playing another round on the Jack Nicklaus Signature Manele Course as well as allowing more time to explore the island paradise.

Situated on Lanai’s southern coast, Four Seasons Resort Lanai offers a gateway to an unspoiled Hawaiian escape. Off the golf course, resort activities include unlimited tennis on the Plexipave or Har-Tru Green Clay courts; lounging by the swimming pools or at the beach; luxury retail boutiques for shopping; and relaxing treatments at the spa.

Golfers get more time on the Manele Course, one of the game’s great venues yet still uncrowded. The breathtaking layout is built on lava outcroppings and features three holes along rugged oceanside cliffs as well as views of the Pacific from all 18 holes. The back nine (Ocean nine) is so visually striking that the resort offers tours each Friday at sunset.

Golfers can further enhance their stays and explore the island with the resort’s new “Love Lanai Unlimited Activities Pass,” for which provides guests with a selection of unlimited daily activities within the resort and throughout Lanai, including tours and pursuits on land, water, and in the air.

Recently named “Best Hotel in the USA” by U.S. News & World Report, Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi features 213 guestrooms and suites in a series of low-rise buildings spread along the Pacific coastline and surrounded by Hawaiian botanical gardens. Dining experiences include the signature One Forty restaurant, Malibu Farm, and Nobu Lanai, as well as the amazing views at the golf course.

Cost is $400 per night for two adults. The “Stay Longer” options include a complimentary room night with every four consecutive paid nights, through Dec. 15, 2018 or a complimentary sixth available with five paid nights, June 30-Aug. 25, 2018. For more I information visit www.fourseasons.com/lanai.

QUIVIRA LOS CABOS

Quivira Los Cabos on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula is offering a “Taste of the Top 100” package including five days and four nights’ accommodations in a suite with a private pool at The Towers at Pacifica, a lavish “resort within a resort” known for its VIP amenities, including VIP Lounge and 24-hour butler service.

Quivira Golf Club, an epic Land’s End layout grafted by Jack Nicklaus onto a jaw-dropping site marked by huge dunes, sheer cliffs and desert foothills, offers more oceanfront exposure than any other course in Los Cabos. Opened in 2014, the multi-themed layout, has captivated the attention of traveling golfers by combining breathtaking views with unforgettable challenges. Adjacent to the course is an open-air, thatched-roof clubhouse and a double-ended driving range and short game practice facility within earshot of the rolling surf. Four complimentary comfort stations keep golfers fortified and refreshed throughout the round.

As part of the package, players are treated to a brief primer before the round by director of golf Antonio Reynante and his staff on how to play the course successfully. Topics include proper tee selection and risk-reward strategies for Quivira’s key holes.

Following the round, the “Taste of the Top 100” includes a culinary experience at Quivira Steakhouse, the delightful indoor/outdoor restaurant at the clubhouse. Led by Quivira’s culinary director, the custom menu features classic land-and-sea options, from signature fish tacos and ‘catch of the day’ specials to prime cuts of beef. A curated list of international wines is paired with the appetizers and entrees. Among the wines featured are selections from Mexico’s Guadalupe Valley, the nation’s finest wine-producing region.

The package also features a mixology session at The Market at Quivira. Attached to Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach, this hall of gastronomy features an array of eclectic eateries designed to please every palate. In addition, The Market is anchored by a handsome bar in the center of the high-ceilinged, brick-vaulted hall. Master sommelier Antonio is on hand to introduce guests to Mexico’s two native spirits—tequila and mezcal—and create a unique cocktail in a special smoker that accentuates the taste and aroma of mezcal.

As a special VIP perk, the sommelier will also pair cordials with confections created by Mexico City-based celebrity chef Jose Ramon Castillo, the nation’s top chocolatier and the new director of La Chocolateria, The Market’s most exclusive shop.

Golfers and their guests)are invited to participate in the resort’s Hook & Cook program as part of the overall experience. Hosted by butlers from The Towers at Pacifica, guests surf cast into some of the world’s richest fishing waters. Even if there’s no action, the butlers ensure that fresh fish is always available for the resort’s signature mesa de ceviches using house-made emulsions and salsas. Sashimi is also popular. Special catches can be taken to Peninsula, the gourmet Baja cuisine restaurant at The Towers, for a cooked preparation.

The package also includes two, one-hour Golfer’s Massages at Pacifica’s award-winning Armonia Spa. The treatment, designed to relieve tension and fatigue, also heals and stimulates sore muscles. The spa’s exclusive line of organic products is used in all body treatments.

Pricing for the “Taste of the Top 100” package starts at $3750 per person, double occupancy. Visit www.pueblobonito.com for more information.

HONUA KAI MAUI

Golf enthusiasts can tee up on an Island fairway and chow down on Hawaiian fusion fare with Honua Kai Resort & Spa’s new Island Golf & Gourmet offer. Located on Maui’s world-renowned Kaanapali Beach, recently named the No. 3 beach in the U.S. by Trip Advisor, this all-suite resort will have golfers feeling at home in a one-, two- or three-bedroom suite complete with a private kitchen, full living room and spacious lanai. This perfect Maui escape includes:

Two (2) rounds of golf at Ka’anapali Golf Course – Kai Course

Course upgrade available for an additional $60 (one-time fee)

$50 dining credit at Roy’s Ka’anapali

Full-size rental car from Enterprise

Welcome amenity

Minimum stay of five (5) nights

Golfers booking now get a $259 discount. For more information visit www.honuakai.com

VANCOUVER ISLAND GOLF TRAIL

It has been a long time since a new golf course opened in British Columbia – 2011 to be exact. However, the drought for new golf course starved enthusiasts is about to end with the opening of the new Campbell River Golf & Country Club this summer.

Under new ownership of long-time Campbell River residents, the Mailman Family, the former Sequoia Springs golf course has been completely redesigned from tee to green by Graham Cooke of Northern Golf Design, and will open in summer 2018 with innovative technology and features.

The practice range is the first in Canada to employ Toptracer range technology used to track golf ball trajectories on major golf tournament sportscasts. Golfers can get accurate views of their shots for analysis and comparison, or just for fun.

For those who don’t golf, the driving range will be a fun place to hang out; you can grab a cold drink, watch some sport highlights or step up to the mats and play virtual golf courses from around the world.

The Sandtrap Restaurant & Lounge at the Campbell River Golf & Country Club is already open so you can check out the progress first-hand over a meal. Future plans call for a new hotel, spa, restaurant, clubhouse, and event center.

Visit crgolf.ca to learn more about the Campbell River Golf & Country Club, and to plan a Vancouver Island golf vacation to include this or any of the other 12 golf courses on the Vancouver Island Golf Trail, visit golfvancouverisland.ca.