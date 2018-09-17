Sea Pines Golf Vacation A Winter Must

Looking for value on vacation? Then look to the Sea Pines Golf Vacation package, which offers guests great lodging and activities this fall and winter on Hilton Head Island, named the No. 1 island in the U.S. by the readers of Travel + Leisure.

The Getaway Package (available March 1, 2019) includes options from tennis to biking, golf for all ages, dinners and food discounts, as well as a family portrait session on the beach by the certified professionals at Memory Lane Portraits.

And there’s more. Exclusively for Getaway Package guests, the Fall and Winter Golf Passport (available starting October 22) includes up to one tee time per day on Atlantic Dunes or Heron Point. The two-player, four-day passport costs just $349, which provides an exceptional golf value for each round. Harbour Town Golf Links can be added to the package for an additional $140 per guest per round.

The Getaway Package starts as low as $136 per night for a minimum of four nights in a two-bedroom deluxe villa in the Plantation Club. The Getaway Package is valid for weekly or nightly stays (4-night minimum).

For more information, visit www.seapines.com or call (866) 561-8802 (promo code GETAWAY).