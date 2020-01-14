Sea Pines Celebrates Harbour Town 50th

The Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Harbour Town Golf Links – home to the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage tournament – with an array of attractive stay-and-play packages. Guests can select from a variety of golf, dining, lodging, and length-of-stay options.

Three of the five “Inn & Club” packages, which start at $300 per night for two guests, include a one-night stay at The Inn & Club at Harbour Town with one round of golf for either one or two players.

The Golf Champions package, starting at $400 per night, features golf at Harbour Town Golf Links, the award-winning Pete Dye design. Heron Point, also a Dye design, and Atlantic Dunes, renovated by Davis Love III in 2016, are available for play in The Player’s Choice package. These packages may be customized with combinations of golf, dining credits or both.

As part of the 50th anniversary season, The Sea Pines Resort has introduced two “Villa” packages with three-night stays in a one-bedroom Harbour Town Resort View Villa plus golf on each of the three championship layouts; these packages are $1,000. The Golf Only package is for two players, while the Golf and Culinary package is for one player but adds in a $275 dining credit.

All of the packages are available through Feb. 29, 2020, with blackout dates applicable.

To make travel easier and minimize the possibility of layovers, Hilton Head Island visitors now have seven direct flight options. American, Delta, and United airlines fly directly into Hilton Head Island Airport (HHH) from New York (LaGuardia), Washington (Reagan and Dulles), Newark, Charlotte, Atlanta, Dallas, Philadelphia, and Chicago.