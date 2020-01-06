Quivira Los Cabos Offers Stay-Play Deal

To commemorate the 2014 debut of Quivira Golf Club, the epic Jack Nicklaus-designed course etched across a dazzling site at the tip of the Baja Peninsula, Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts has put together a special package for golf enthusiasts.

Opened to acclaim on Dec. 4, 2014, the Jack Nicklaus Signature course at Quivira has been recognized as one of the finest resort venues in the hemisphere. It has been voted to Golf Digest’s elite roster of the “World’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses” and is ranked No. 2 on Golfweek’s list of the “Top 50 Courses in the Caribbean and Mexico.”

Created as an exclusive amenity for guests of Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts and QuiviraLos Cabos residents, the bold risk-reward design, marked by sheer granite cliffs, massive windswept dunes and rolling desert foothills, features breathtaking views and dizzying drops from tee to fairway. In a sun-splashed destination celebrated for its unique ocean-desert-mountain ecosystem, Quivira boasts more oceanfront exposure than any other course in town. This 7,085-yard, par-72 tour de force presents an unforgettable test from any set of tees and offers players the biggest “wow” factor in Los Cabos.

“Our team worked with the canvas Mother Nature provided to create what we hope is one of the most spectacular courses in the world,” Nicklaus said when the course opened five years ago. “This property afforded us a rare opportunity because of its topographic diversity and natural environment.”

Completing the experience at Quivira Golf Club is a stylish, thatched-roof clubhouse that offers a large rectangular bar, a casual steakhouse and ample outdoor seating overlooking the sea. Adjacent to the clubhouse is a spacious double-ended driving range that parallels the ocean within earshot of the thudding surf. There’s also an elongated practice putting green and a short-game practice area.

In addition to two rounds of golf and deluxe accommodations at Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort, an adults-only, all-inclusive beachfront property located within Quivira Los Cabos, a range of enticing perks and amenities boosts the appeal of the 5th Anniversary Package.

Course Primer . Players are treated to a ‘local knowledge’ briefing before the round by director of golf Antonio Reynante and his staff on how to play the course successfully. Topics include proper tee selection for one’s ability level and prudent risk-reward strategy at key holes.

. Players are treated to a ‘local knowledge’ briefing before the round by director of golf Antonio Reynante and his staff on how to play the course successfully. Topics include proper tee selection for one’s ability level and prudent risk-reward strategy at key holes. Hole-in-One Sweepstakes . Make an ace at the par-3 ninth hole, and you’ll win a complementary 7-night VIP golf vacation for four players at Pueblo Bonito Pacifica and Quivira Golf Club.

. Make an ace at the par-3 ninth hole, and you’ll win a complementary 7-night VIP golf vacation for four players at Pueblo Bonito Pacifica and Quivira Golf Club. Anniversary Cocktail. At the beachfront Quivira Clubhouse, players can toast the club’s 5 th birthday with a special “Cocktel” created by the staff’s expert mixologists: Pitaya soda, vodka and Damiana infusion, mango foam with smoked morita pepper salt.

At the beachfront Quivira Clubhouse, players can toast the club’s 5 birthday with a special “Cocktel” created by the staff’s expert mixologists: Pitaya soda, vodka and Damiana infusion, mango foam with smoked morita pepper salt. Anniversary Dish . The culinary team at the Quivira Clubhouse has created a unique Baja dish made with locally sourced ingredients to celebrate the club’s anniversary. This exceptional “Platillo” is composed of braised octopus with shrimp from the Sea of Cortes, chickpea hummus, pickled kabuchi and red onion.

. The culinary team at the Quivira Clubhouse has created a unique Baja dish made with locally sourced ingredients to celebrate the club’s anniversary. This exceptional “Platillo” is composed of braised octopus with shrimp from the Sea of Cortes, chickpea hummus, pickled kabuchi and red onion. Golfer’s Massage . The 5 th Anniversary Package package also includes a one-hour Golfer’s Massage at Pacifica’s award-winning Armonia Spa. The treatment, designed to relieve tension and fatigue, also heals and stimulates sore muscles. The spa’s exclusive line of organic products is used in all body treatments.

. The 5 Anniversary Package package also includes a one-hour Golfer’s Massage at Pacifica’s award-winning Armonia Spa. The treatment, designed to relieve tension and fatigue, also heals and stimulates sore muscles. The spa’s exclusive line of organic products is used in all body treatments. Sunset Golf Cart Tour . Traveling with non-golfers who want to see for themselves what all the fuss is about? The package features a nightly Sunset Golf Cart Tour that transports guests from sea level to the Cliffs comfort station, an exalted perch 275 feet above the thrashing surf. The cart tour also swings by the old lighthouse (circa 1905) and stops at the Oasis for complimentary refreshments.

Pricing for the 5th Anniversary Package starts at $2,367 per person for a deluxe room at Pueblo Bonito Pacifica or at $3,605 for a Private Pool Suite at The Towers at Pacifica, double occupancy, depending on dates and choice of accommodations. The package offer runs from now through April 30, 2020, subject to availability.