Play ‘Unlimited’ Golf At Mexico’s Danzante Bay

The acclaimed Rees Jones design, centerpiece of Villa del Palmar Beach Resort & Spa at The Islands of Loreto, has to be seen to be believed and guests who take advantage of the property’s new “Unlimited Golf Package” will enjoy hours playing this seaside stunner.

Available through Dec. 20, the resort and TPC Danzante Bay are offering the Unlimited Golf package for $288 USD per person, per night (based on double occupancy and a three-night stay). The package includes:

Three nights’ lodging in a Deluxe Suite at Villa del Palmar Beach Resort & Spa

Unlimited golf at TPC Danzante Bay for three days

$25 Sabila Spa certificate

Plus one day access to wet areas at Sabila Spa and

$500 in resort credit coupons per stay

It didn’t take long for lavish praise to be bestowed on this Rees Jones masterpiece along the Sea of Cortez and Baja’s majestic Sierra de la Giganta mountain range. In its first year, the layout earned a slew of awards from various golf media outlets. Danzante Bay also joined the TPC Network, owned by the PGA Tour, as the fourth international facility in its collection of championship golf courses.

TPC Danzante Bay—par 72, with five sets of tees measuring from 4,916 to 7,237 yards—is accented by coastline, valleys, arroyos, dunes, and foothills. There’s also a spacious practice facility, including a dedicated short-game area.

The immediate popularity of the golf course also was a factor Villa del Palmar Loreto Beach Resort & Spa being named 2018 Leading Resort in Mexico and Central America and 2018 Best Beach Resort in Mexico by the World Travel Awards, as well as recognized for excellence in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards as one of the “Top Resorts in Western Mexico.”

The resort sits on a sprawling stretch of white-sand beach along Danzante Bay, where the natural habitat includes 900 species of fish. Guests can enjoy world-class sport fishing, swimming, snorkeling, paddle boarding, kayaking, and whale watching. In addition to championship golf and the luxurious Sabila Spa, the resort features six swimming pools, tennis courts, miles of well-marked hiking trails, and glass-bottomed kayaks.

Located 300 miles north of Los Cabos, Loreto is only a two-hour flight from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) via Alaska Airlines, accessible from Calgary with seasonal direct WestJet flights, and from Tijuana and Guadalajara via Calafia and Volaris Airlines.

To book the Unlimited Golf package, visit this link or call (800) 790-4187.

For information on the golf course, visit www.tpcdanzantebay.com.