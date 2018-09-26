PGA National Resort Offers Fine Fall Golf Package

PGA National Resort & Spa has released a value-packed “Fall Escape and Play” package for unforgettable South Florida getaways.

PGA National is a golf lover’s dream. The legendary locale offers 90 holes of high-caliber golf on five courses including the famed Champion Course, home to the popular PGA TOUR Honda Classic and past host of the Ryder Cup, PGA Championship and several Senior PGA Championships. The Champion underwent a recent renovation and reopens for play in mid-October. The resort’s superb Palmer Course reopened last November to rave reviews after undergoing a renovation.

Perfect for players of all abilities, the exceptional Fall Escape and Play package features premier accommodations with new luxury bedding, full breakfast daily in the Palm Terrace, one round per day (with cart) on the resort’s superb Fazio, Squire and Estates courses. For those wanting to tackle the mighty Champion Course, there is a $75 surcharge for November and $125 surcharge for December / January. The Palmer Course has a $50 surcharge.

Complimentary replay rounds are included daily and are confirmed on day of play. There is a $50 surcharge for replays on the Champion Course. A $40 cart fee is applicable for replays. The offer also features unlimited range balls and complimentary bag storage. Resort fees and taxes are added on all packages.

“Fall is a glorious time to visit us here in South Florida to enjoy our incredible courses, outstanding accommodations and full array of resort amenities,” says Greg Saunders, Vice President, Managing Director. “We invite everyone to let us showcase our outstanding customer care and discover firsthand why we’re at the pinnacle of U.S. golf destinations.”

Resort guests can also enjoy the new high-tech 33,000-square-foot Sports & Racquet Club featuring a wide array of fitness activities and classes, including pickle ball and tennis on the 18 Har-Tru tennis courts (11 lit for night play). Not to be missed is the striking zero-entry pool, chef-driven Ironwood Steak & Seafood restaurant and chic iBAR in its glamorous lobby.

Located in South Florida’s Palm Beach Gardens and fresh off a comprehensive multimillion-dollar revitalization, PGA National Resort & Spa is a world-class vacation and meetings destination. It presents 90 holes of championship golf on five courses, including the famed Champion Course, home to the popular PGA TOUR Honda Classic and legendary “Bear Trap” three-hole stretch.

Convenient to major Florida population centers, the AAA Four Diamond resort is 15 minutes from Palm Beach International Airport, one hour from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and 90 minutes from Miami International Airport.