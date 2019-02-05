Golf Fans Get Palm Beach Marriott Deal

There are few things more enjoyable than a day at the big game (well, maybe a day at the beach). This month, die-hard baseball fans and golf fanatics can enjoy the best of both worlds with Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa’s action packed Spring Training and The Honda Classic experiences.

Vacationing baseball fans can catch a glimpse of MLB greats during Spring Training at two stadiums located minutes from the resort: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium and FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Roger Dean Stadium is the host of the St. Louis Cardinals and Florida Marlins as well as four minor league teams. And the brand new FITTEAM Ballpark, home to the Washington Nationals and 2017 World Series Champions – the Houston Astros, is a 160-acre complex with six practice fields and a fan-friendly stadium with a host of amenities

Available for stays Feb. 23 through March 23, 2019, the resort’s Baseball Fever Spring Training Package starts at $549 per night and includes:

Overnight accommodations for two in a one-bedroom suite

Baseball, marker for autographs and Cracker Jack snacks

Breakfast at the resort’s signature restaurant 3800 Ocean

Complimentary hot dog and cold beer at the resort’s oceanside Reef Tiki Bar when guests show their game day tickets at check-in

Golf travelers can catch a glimpse of PGA Tour long bombers as they showcase their skills on PGA National’s Championship Course during The Honda Classic with Marriott Singer Island’s VIP Tournament Package. The picturesque course, designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus, is minutes away from the resort and historically brings the best players in the world to the Palm Beaches.

The hole-in-one VIP Tournament Package, valid for stays Feb. 27 through March 3, 2019, with rates starting at $799 per night, includes:

Two-night stay for two in a one-bedroom suite (two-night minimum required)

Two signature Honda Classic cocktails on arrival

Two tickets to the Honda Classics in the Club for Clubs Chalet at Nicklaus Village with unlimited food and beverage service and a preferred daily parking pass. Tickets are for the second day of stay.

When the games are over, guests will welcome the chance to discover Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa’s endless opportunities for adventures on land and sea. Luxurious suites come fully-equipped with kitchens, living rooms and private balconies for views of sunsets on the beach. Guests can enjoy exceptional dining at 3800 Ocean, poolside snacks from the comfort of their cabana, or a Kitchen Table experience with wine pairings; sea-inspired pampering at its award-winning SiSpa; and comfortably furnished outdoor spaces for relaxing poolside or by a fire pit. World-class diving excursions to visit Florida’s colorful underwater friends at the nearby Blue Heron Bridge as well as shark diving also await. Non-motorized water sports are available from the resort’s private white sand beach, as well as two resort pools that are ideal for family fun.

Call 561-340-1700 for reservations.