Fall Golf Getaways Include Leadbetter Clinic

Planning a trip this autumn and saving room in the trunk or on the airplane for your sticks? Check out these fall golf getaways around the U.S. and the Caribbean.

OMNI ORLANDO

Ever wanted what it’s truly like to play like a pro, or at least learn like one? Got 50 grand burning a hole in your 401(k)? Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate wants to help answer these questions. Now through November 30, golf enthusiasts around the country can book one of the most elaborate golfing experiences ever.

The offer includes three-night accommodations in the Presidential Suite, two rounds of golf and a private clinic with golf pro David Leadbetter. Not enough? How about you fly in style via your own private jet, before being escorted from the airport to the resort via black car service. In addition, the package includes daily reserved poolside cabanas, daily spa treatments and numerous culinary experiences.

Pricing starts at $50,000 per person based on double occupancy and the offer goes through Nov. 30.

FAIRMONT GRAND DEL MAR

Canyon to Coast Golf Package – Play two of San Diego’s top-rated golf courses, The Grand Golf Club and Torrey Pines Golf Course, while enjoying the beautiful setting and wonderful amenities of Fairmont Grand Del Mar. The Canyon to Coast Golf Package features two nights’ accommodations, one round of golf at The Grand Golf Club and assistance in booking tee times at Torrey Pines. Torrey Pines golf fees must be paid separately and directly to Torrey Pines. Rates start at $529 per night, double occupancy.

FAIRMONT SCOTTSDALE PRINCESS

A little-known secret is that from November through January is the very best time to play TPC Scottsdale’s acclaimed Stadium Course. During this time preparations are being made for the PGA Tour’s Waste Management Phoenix Open, and guests enjoy the unique experience of playing as the numerous grandstands and viewing areas are being constructed. This includes the iconic 16th hole, where players enter through a tunnel and hit tee shots while surrounded by the hole’s infamous colosseum. Perhaps the best way to enjoy this PGA TOUR-style experience is through Fairmont Scottsdale Princess’ Championship Golf Package. The package includes accommodations, one round of golf per adult per paid night (double occupancy) at either TPC Scottsdale or nearby Grayhawk Golf Club, transportation to and from the golf courses and assistance by Fairmont’s golf concierge service.

EDGEWOOD TAHOE

In 1968, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course opened to become the Sierra’s first and only public course with holes directly on the shoreline of Lake Tahoe. Since then, Edgewood has established itself as the region’s leading golf resort, garnered numerous awards and praises by industry experts, and played host to nationally recognized tournaments and some of golf’s greatest players. This packages help them celebrate 50 years of operations.

Special package is now available all days for stays between Sept. 16-Oct. 14 and includes first-class accommodations plus two rounds of golf with cart. Starting at $499/night for stays Sunday - Thursday and $599/night for stays Friday - Saturday.

Reservations for this package are only available by phone at (775) 588-2787 or (888) 881-8659.

OCEAN CLUB RESORTS

Ocean Club Resorts, a set of paradise resorts located on Providenciales, Turks & Caicos, allows golf enthusiasts to putt-a-round for less.

Located right along the award winning Grace Bay Beach and within a short walking or driving distance from Provo’s 18-hole championship golf course, Ocean Club Resorts is able to offer golfers an unforgettable experience for less with their new “Pick Your Promo” offers including:

Buy one night and receive the second night 50% off (six night minimum)

Save 20% off total stay (four night minimum)

The two all-suite resorts come complete with breathtaking views in each deluxe accommodation, three different onsite restaurants between both locations and a special reduced rate for golfers of all ages/levels of experience just for being a guest at Ocean Club Resorts. You must book by Nov. 30.