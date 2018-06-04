Fairmont Golf Summer 2018 Is Fine Indeed

With warm temperatures returning across North America, summer is just around the corner. Along with the change in seasons, here’s what’s in store at Fairmont Hotels & Resorts’ golf properties:

FAIRMONT LE MANOIR RICHELIEU

All Aboard! — No time to travel to Europe this summer? Get all the beauty, charm and authenticity of the Old Country by hopping aboard the Train de Charlevoix for a romantic trip from Quebec City, one of the oldest in North America, to Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu in La Malbaie. The train runs through the scenic Charlevoix countryside with a stop in the picturesque village of Baie St-Paul before arriving at Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu. Train tickets can be purchased individually at www.traindecharlevoix.com, or as part of the Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu’s popular Scenic and Gastronomic Package. Golf rounds at Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu’s excellent 27-hole golf club can be added separately.

Ultimate Charlevoix Golf Package – Those for whom golf is the main purpose of their visit to Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu, will find the resort’s 27-hole golf facility to be among the most thrilling in all of North America, with panoramic views of the St. Lawrence Seaway and dramatic elevation changes. To provide every opportunity to enjoy this magnificent setting for golf, Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu offers the Ultimate Charlevoix Golf Package. The package features overnight accommodations, unlimited golf and breakfast each day. Rates begin at just $429 CAD per night, double occupancy.

FAIRMONT JASPER PARK

Play Time – With so much to do and see at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, sometimes guests have a difficult time fitting in a full 18-hole round of golf. To allow more guests to experience the exceptional beauty and challenge of Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge’s iconic Stanley Thompson golf course, the resort is now offering the option of playing either a five- or nine-hole loop. Rates are $60 CAD for five holes, or $99 for nine. Tee times for the abbreviated rounds are available after 3 p.m. and include use of golf cart, practice balls and TaylorMade rental clubs.

Happy 125th ­­— This golf season marks a milestone for fans of Stanley Thompson, perhaps Canada’s most celebrated golf course designer, as September 18th, 2018 marks the 125th anniversary of his birth. To honor him, Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge is planning a birthday party for Mr. Thompson on the afternoon of September 18th, and golf rates that day will be just $125 per player CAD. The regular rate will be $209 CAD per player through September 30. Information about available golf packages at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge is available here.

FAIRMONT BANFF SPRINGS

Canadian Par 3 Championship – For players inclined to put their skills to the test, join Fairmont Banff Springs, Saturday, August 25th for the Canadian Par 3 Championship, played on the Stanley Thompson Course. With five regular par-3 holes, all of the course’s remaining holes will be converted to par 3s for the competition. Registration includes tee gift, as well as the chance to qualify for the World Par 3 Championship at Turtle Hill Golf Club at Fairmont Southampton, Bermuda. Participation is $149, plus tax for non-members; $99, plus tax for Fairmont Banff Springs members; and $50, plus tax for golf professionals. A succulent barbecue from Stanley’s Smokehouse will follow and is included in the registration fee.

FAIRMONT GRAND DEL MAR

Free Golf for Dad – On Father’s Day, June 17th, Dads who are staying at Fairmont Grand Del Mar are invited to play a free round on The Grand Golf Club, San Diego’s only Tom Fazio designed golf course. Tee times are based upon availability and offered only to resort guests. Advanced reservations are recommended. Before or after the round, The Clubhouse Grill is the ideal venue for family dining. With spectacular views of the 18th green, The Clubhouse Grill offers a tempting assortment of a la carte options from the brunch and dinner menus, including Eggs Benedict, Chicken ‘n’ Waffles and Smoked Brisket.

Canyon to Coast Golf Package – Play two of San Diego’s top-rated golf courses, The Grand Golf Club and Torrey Pines Golf Course, while enjoying the beautiful setting and wonderful amenities of Fairmont Grand Del Mar. The Canyon to Coast Golf Package features two nights’ accommodations, one round of golf at The Grand Golf Club and assistance in booking tee times at Torrey Pines. Torrey Pines golf fees must be paid separately and directly to Torrey Pines. Rates start at $529 USD per night, double occupancy.

FAIRMONT CHATEAU WHISTLER

Happy 25th Anniversary — This summer marks the 25th anniversary of Fairmont Chateau Whistler Golf Club. In honor of the milestone, Fairmont Chateau Whistler, consistently rated one of the top golf resorts in British Columbia, is offering an outstanding 25th Anniversary Golf Vacation Package. The two-night package includes two nights’ accommodation, two rounds of golf per person per night, including complimentary golf cart, and special 25th anniversary logoed merchandise, including golf cap and golf balls. Package rates start from $242 CAD per person, per night, based on double occupancy in a Fairmont room. Package is subject to availability.

Heli-va-Game — The newest golf experience from Fairmont Chateau Whistler might be its most unforgettable yet. Aptly named the Heli-va-Game Package, the new offering takes guests to explore the most exclusive Whistler glaciers via helicopter – all with a golf club in hand. After checking in at Fairmont Chateau Whistler, guests are whisked away by private helicopter to the ‘coolest’ experience in golf awaits atop an ice cap. Here guests can tee off for a little glacier golf then explore the ice caves below before feasting on a mountaintop gourmet picnic prepared by Fairmont executive chef Isabel Chung. Once back at the hotel, guests will enjoy the finer things in life with a three-night stay on Fairmont Gold and unlimited golf at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler Golf Course. The “Heli-va-Game” package price starts from CAD $12,500 per foursome.

FAIRMONT SCOTTSDALE PRINCESS

Best Summer Ever — It gets a little warm in Scottsdale in the summer, but that won’t keep Fairmont Scottsdale Princess from making this the Best Summer Ever. In fact the AAA Five-Diamond resort has a package just for that purpose. The package gives guests to all of the resort’s summer fun, including 36 holes of golf at the TPC Scottsdale, pampering treatments at Well & Being Spa, a 9,000-square-foot white sand beach and pool, fireworks displays, Mermaid University, Techno-Glo pool parties and exceptional dining options in the resort’s top-rated restaurants. Plus, guest families get a complimentary 20-minute session with Fairmont’s Instagram Concierge to document the fun. Rates start at $199 per night, and the package is available until Sept 3.

