Sea Pines Resort Offers 50th Anniversary Deal

This year is the 50th anniversary of the world-famous Harbour Town Golf Links, and The Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, is giving out the gifts—its best values of the year. Golfers and their guests may choose from a wide selection of packages with special savings and accommodations at the luxurious Inn & Club at Harbour Town or in a Harbour Town one-bedroom, resort-view villa.

Select from a variety of golf and dining options, play the resort’s three championship courses, enjoy dinner at a resort restaurant – the choices are nearly endless.

Starting as low as $400 per night for two guests at the Inn & Club at Harbour Town, the Golf Champions package includes lodging and a round for two at the Pete Dye-designed Harbour Town Golf Links, the No. 1 rated course on Hilton Head Island and annual home of the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. This package offers a food credit if only one guest is playing golf.

The Golf Players package, starting at $300, includes a round for two on either of The Sea Pines Resort’s other award-winning courses, the Davis Love III-designed Atlantic Dunes or Pete Dye-designed Heron Point, with a king or double-queen room at The Inn & Club. Packages offer a food credit if only one guest is playing golf.

The Inn is famous for its elegant décor, coupled with legendary service and a host of premium complimentary amenities. Guest rooms are fitted with modern furnishings and conveniences, accented by crisp Egyptian cotton linens and design elements inspired by the natural beauty of the South Carolina Lowcountry.

Multi-night golf and dining packages are also available with accommodations in Harbour Town one-bedroom, resort-view villas.

Harbour Town Golf Links 50th Anniversary packages are available Sunday through Wednesday, through October 21, 2019, and Monday through Sunday from October 22 through February 29, 2020.

