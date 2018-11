Golf Tips editor Vic Williams recently visited and played the Gil Hanse re-imagined Pinehurst No. 4 which reopened this fall, and gives us a sneak peek of the course, plus a peek at Course No. 2 and other landmarks around the Village during a three-day Pinehurst Tour.

Learn more about the No. 4 redesign here, and be on the lookout for a full review of the course in an upcoming issue of Golf Tips Magazine.