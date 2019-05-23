Founders Group Plans Women’s Golf Day Fun In Myrtle Beach

Founders Group International, one of the leading golf course owner-operators in the Southeast, has finalized plans to host special National Women’s Golf Day events at four of its Myrtle Beach area courses on June 4.

National Women’s Golf Day is a collaborative effort by golf management companies, retailers and organizations to engage, empower and support girls and women through golf. FGI will be hosting events at Aberdeen Country Club, Myrtlewood Golf Club, Tradition Club and Wild Wing Plantation.

“National Women’s Golf Day is a cause we are excited to support,” said Steve Mays, president of Founders Group International. “Women and girls are a vital part of the golf industry’s past, present and, just as importantly, future. In hosting events at Wild Wing, Myrtlewood, Aberdeen and Tradition, we hope to show our appreciation for the women who currently play and potentially bring new players into the game.”

Wild Wing Plantation will be hosting a 15-minute introduction to the game clinic at 10:00 a.m., followed by a nine-hole event on the Hummingbird Course. At the conclusion of play, golfers will enjoy a post-round meet and greet and the cost of participation is $15. Players can register for a spot in the event by calling 843-347-9464.

Aberdeen Country Club, a 27-hole facility, will be hosting a Nine & Wine event that includes a 45-minute clinic at 11 a.m., followed by golf and a wine, cheese and fruit social at the conclusion of play. The event is $40 and players need to register by Friday, May 31 by calling 843-399-2660.

Former touring pro Yoshio Yamamoto will host a 30-minute clinic at 11:30 a.m. at Myrtlewood, leading up to a nine-hole outing with tee times beginning at 12:20 p.m. At the conclusion of play, there will be a pro shop sale and hors d'oeuvre served. Cost of participation is $40 and players are encouraged to sign up by May 28 by calling 843-913-4516.

Tradition Club (shown above) will be home to a special 18-hole captain’s choice event for female members of FGI’s Honors Club, an enhanced membership package the company offers to deliver value on and off the course. The event at Tradition Club tees off at 9 a.m. and will include a welcome gift and post-round lunch.

For more information about Founders Group International, go to www.foundersgolf.com.