March 6, 2019

Five Orlando Must-Plays Beyond Bay Hill

With one of the PGA Tour’s most popular events returning to “Arnie’s Place,” a.k.a. Bay Hill Golf & Country Club, this week — a bit earlier in the schedule than past years — it’s the perfect time for Arnold Palmer Invitational ticket holders to sneak away for a round or two of their own in the golf-rich Orlando region. Or, if you’re planning a trip to Central Florida with the family to take in the area’s many amusement parks, why not carve out 18 holes here and there? Following are five Orlando must-plays.

orlando must-plays falcons fire

FALCON’S FIRE GOLF CLUB

No more than 10 minutes from the Disney World gates, Falcon’s Fire is one of the area’s most popular public layouts for good reason: It’s classic Florida golf through and through as fashioned by architect Rees Jones, routed through piney woods and live oaks, over large, reedy lakes populated by plenty of waterfowl — wide-open for the most part, but tricky in spots, especially the first stanza of the back nine. The practice facility is big and full-featured, and if you’ve got the time, slate a lesson from Golf Tips 25 Instructor John Hughes, a PGA Master Professional.

www.falconsfire.com

