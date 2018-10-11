Bobby Jones Golf Course Reopens In Atlanta

The Bobby Jones Golf Course Foundation has announced that the new Bobby Jones Golf Course will re-open for public play on November 5, 2018, after a year-long renovation period. The course, located in the heart of Atlanta, first opened in 1932 as a tribute to Atlanta’s most famous athlete, Bobby Jones. The new Bobby Jones Golf Course was the last design of renowed architect Bob Cupp before his passing and will offer players an entirely new golf experience and expanded facility.

The cornerstone of the redevelopment is the course’s unique and revolutionary reversible design. The new design features large, double greens and multiple tees that will enhance enjoyment and playability. In addition to the revolutionary redesign, the redevelopment includes a new driving range, state-of-the-art indoor instructional building, short game practice area, and a 6-hole short course named the “Cupp Links” in honor of Mr. Cupp. The most current industry standards have been employed to construct an environmentally friendly and sustainable golf course and facility.

The new Bobby Jones Golf Course will boast the latest in innovative and cutting-edge technology, taking a contemporary approach to the classic game of golf. Indoor bays will offer technologically enhanced instructional and monitoring features for players to mold and enhance their golf skills. The new course will also be one of the first in Atlanta to offer Shark Experience golf carts, which provide players with connectivity and entertainment including music streaming, live TV, GPS yardage tracking, digital scorecards, Bluetooth capabilities, and more. While many courses charge extra for use of the carts, the Shark Experience will be standard on every Bobby Jones Golf Course cart at no upcharge. The course will continue to serve as a test facility for new equipment and industry technology with the goal of sharing golf and the Bobby Jones story with the greater Atlanta community and the entire state of Georgia.

“The Foundation is very excited to reintroduce the new Bobby Jones Golf Course to the public in November,” said Marty Elgison, President of the Foundation. “We are especially thankful to our donors for helping make our vision a reality. We are excited to honor them, Bobby Jones, and Bob Cupp by giving back to the Atlanta and Georgia golf communities.”

Junior golf and growing the game are two of the new Bobby Jones Golf Course’s major focus areas. The Foundation is working with the Georgia Section of the PGA, Georgia State Golf Association (GSGA), and U.S. Kids Golf to design instruction and programming for junior players. A major initiative of the new Bobby Jones Golf Course is to foster interest in the game by partnering with youth organizations, including the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, to expand its reach. The Cupp Links are designed specifically for junior golfers. The Foundation has also partnered with the GSGA and the Shepherd Center, a local nonprofit hospital providing medical care and rehabilitation for patients with spinal cord injury, acquired brain injury, multiple sclerosis, chronic pain, and other neuromuscular limitations, to create a state-of-the-art program for adaptive golfers.

The golf course will become the new home of the Georgia State University (GSU) women’s and men’s golf teams. The Foundation will work with GSU to construct a second instructional center and practice area that will be used by the golf teams throughout the school year and by the Foundation during the summer for junior golf clinics and lessons.

