Barefoot Resort & Golf To Host Family Golf Week  

Family Golf Week, which includes the Father-Son Team Classic, will call Barefoot Resort & Golf home in 2020.

Home to courses designed Tom Fazio, Davis Love III, Greg Norman and Pete Dye, the resort will host Family Golf Week July 15-18. Barefoot is an ideal hub for an event that attracts golfers from across the nation and celebrates the familial bonds the game helps create.

Family Golf Week, a four-day event highlighted by the playing of the Father-Son and the Parent-Child team classics, will be held July 15-18, 2020 on seven of Myrtle Beach’s best courses. The 23rd annual event is again expected to attract 350 teams and 700 golfers from more than 40 states and three countries.

Moving the tournament’s base of operations to Barefoot, which was recently ranked among America’s Top 100 Golf Resorts by Golf Magazine and was named the International Association of Golf Tour Operators North American Golf Resort of the Year in 2017, will be a popular one with participants.

Barefoot, which has a pair of clubhouses featuring ample meeting and dining space, will host pre and post-event functions, including the tournament awards luncheon, one of the highlights of week.

“We are thrilled to have Barefoot Resort join the Family Golf Week team as our host property,” said Mike Buccerone, president of East Coast Golf Events. “Barefoot is one of America’s premier golf resorts and will be an ideal host venue, helping us deliver an unforgettable week of golf and good times to the families that participate in the tournament.”

“We have hosted tournament play during Family Golf Week for years and are excited to take our relationship to the next level,” said Dave Genevro, Barefoot Resort’s general manager. “We look forward to showcasing everything Barefoot has to offer and contributing to the success of an event that attracts golfers from across the nation.”

The benefits of Barefoot serving as Family Golf Week’s hub extend off the course, including an expanded two-day check-in window beginning on July 14. The Resort is part of a community that includes on-site accommodations, Barefoot Landing, a 2,300-acre shopping and dining complex, the ever-popular Putter’s Pub, and it provides easy access to host courses and North Myrtle Beach’s abundant attractions.

The Father-Son and the Parent-Child Team Classic, which has brought mothers, daughters and grandparents into the tournament fold, are both 54-hole events.

Entry fee is $995 per team and includes three rounds of golf, daily lunch, pre- and post-event functions, and a gift bag valued at $300. Included among the gift bag items are a $150 tournament gift card that can be used at host courses for food, merchandise and golf, a logo’d polo shirt, a dozen golf balls and more.



Both Family Golf Week tournaments require participants to have a USGA approved handicap and feature new formats of play in 2020, beginning with best ball followed by a Texas scramble and captain’s choice in the final round.