New York’s Pound Ridge Opens For 10th Season

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Pound Ridge Golf Club is a modern Pete Dye marvel in Westchester County, and it’s now open for the golf season with this year’s daily fee rates and annual golf plans.

Pound Ridge is Dye’s only Empire State design. Less than an hour drive from New York City and a half-hour from White Plains, Greenwich, Stamford and Norwalk (Conn.), the World Golf Hall of Famer’s acclaimed layout has become one of the premier “must-play” public courses in the region.

Crafted by Dye, his son Perry and long-time Dye construction manager/lead shaper Michael Langkau, Pound Ridge Golf Club is a full bentgrass facility, hewn from 172 acres of magnificent cliffs, streams and wooded hills. Dramatic rock formations and boulders were left onsite, creating one of the most visually stunning settings for golf in the United States. More than 14,000-linear-feet of rock wall surrounds trees, wetlands and water hazards. These frame contoured fairways wind through hardwood forests and fescue mounds leading to open meadows with picturesque green complexes.

Fans of Dye will find all the legendary designer’s renowned touches on display: dramatic mounding, rhythmic routing and subtle deception meld to create an imminently challenging and fair golf experience. Pound Ridge Golf Club reflects the best in contemporary course design and is unique in a region filled with classic courses.

Pound Ridge offers flexible rates built around the needs of the modern golfer including its early season rate of $150 (18 holes) and $80 (nine holes) through May 6. From May 7, eighteen-hole rates for the 2018 golf season are $150 Monday-Thursday and $230 Friday-Sunday and holidays. Its popular weekend and holiday green fee of $150 for 18 holes is available after 1 p.m.

From May 7-Oct. 28, Pound Ridge also offers a daily nine-hole rate of $80 for play before 1 p.m. and after 2:30 p.m. including weekends. On Friday through Sunday and holidays, a nine-hole rate of $120 is offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Good through Dec. 31, 2019 when purchased this year, Pound Ridge also offers an “Individual Golf Plan” using prepaid debit accounts with participants receiving 10% off applicable greens fees when using their account balance (golf only). All guests receive a complimentary yardage book, bottled water and range balls. Carts are equipped with GPS for obtaining dead-aim-accurate yardages from any position.

“Over its 10-year history, our course has matured into one of Pete Dye’s classic places to play in the Northeast,” says Ken Wang, owner of Pound Ridge. “Our wide array of rates and plans provides our clientele with multiple options for a high-end golf experience few daily-fee locations can match.”

www.poundridgegolf.com