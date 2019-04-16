Silvies Valley Ranch Offers Goat Caddie Program

Silvies Valley Ranch, a 140,000 acre eco-resort featuring four stand-alone award-winning golf experiences will open for its second full golf season on May 1. Recognized by major golf media including Golf Tips for its creative approach to the golf experience including a unique goat caddie program, The Links at Silvies Valley Ranch intertwines amazing golf opportunities with the natural vegetation and expansive views of Frontier Oregon.

The resort’s 18-hole designs, Craddock and Hankins, which were named among the top four best new golf courses to open in 2018 by Golf Digest, have matured over the last year and are in prime condition to host avid and novice golfers alike.

New this year, the world-famous Silvies Valley Ranch goat caddies will be available to assist players on both short courses at the property – McVeigh’s Gauntlet, the 7-hole challenge course, named Best New Golf Experience by Golf Magazine in 2018, and Chief Egan, the 9-hole par-3 course.

“The four courses at Silvies are shaping up nicely for our second full season of golf,” said Sean Hoolehan, golf course superintendent. “I’m grateful to work with an owner who respects the land and provides the opportunity to care for these award-winning courses in an ecological and sustainable way. We’re looking forward to welcoming players from across the country to Silvies Valley Ranch this season.”

Silvies Valley Ranch unveiled a host of golf packages for the 2019 season that offer a variety of ranch experiences to complement the golf getaway experience at Silvies Valley Ranch.

Silvies Valley Ranch opened to guests in May 2018, its first full season of operation and has made its mark as a new frontier for travel and golf in a largely unexplored area of the Pacific Northwest.

With luxurious Western-inspired accommodations, fine dining options from an award-winning chef, an extensive Scotch collection, and one of the largest spas in Oregon, the boutique eco-resort is a must-see destination for families, couples, buddy trips, corporate groups and visitors across the globe.Visit the golf packages page for more information.

www.silvies.us