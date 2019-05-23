Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Welcomes Golfers

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe is the first AAA Five Diamond resort in the Lake Tahoe area. Nestled mid-mountain at Northstar California Resort, the resort is a contemporary mountain retreat featuring slope-side ski-in, ski-out access in winter and mountain concierge services for golfing, mountain biking and hiking in the summer.

Golf Aficionados will relish in the “High Sierra Golf Experience,” a package tailored to satisfy the desire for a luxurious getaway with the links as the star attraction. This annual package combines exciting play with luxury mountainside resort accommodations. Golfers enjoy two 18-hole rounds of golf at their choice of either Gray’s Crossing or Old Greenwood, as well as deluxe accommodations at the resort. This offer also capitalizes on the resort’s Mountain Concierge, which handles all the details of a seamless golf game, from golf-club storage and booking tee times to sharing valuable insights about the region’s various golfing opportunities. It’s available through October 21.

Want more than golf? Spend quality time with the family on wilderness hikes in the expansive forest, enjoying fun lawn games in the property’s backyard, and splash around during pool time at the resort or during water activities lakeside. With the “Discover with You” package, offered through December 20, 2019, guests will enjoy deluxe accommodations, daily breakfast for two at Manzanita (the resort’s signature restaurant) a special s’mores kit to use at the fire pit, and $100 resort credit.

Beginning Memorial Day weekend, guests will have the opportunity to experience Lake Club, The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe. Located just ten miles from the resort, the Lake Club adds an extraordinary new dimension to The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe experience, providing resort guests with a unique, stunningly designed waterside venue and an accompanying host of amenities that include al fresco dining, leisure and water activities, and direct access to the lake.

All Ritz-Carlton packages are subject to availability and cannot be combined with any other offer. Blackout dates and the resort’s cancellation policy applies. Advance reservations are required; rates do not apply to groups. Rates listed are per room, per night, single or double occupancy, and exclusive of taxes, gratuities and other charges unless otherwise noted. For more details and booking, click here.