Golf Classic At Edgewood: Have Fun, Help Kids

Everyone knows golfers are nuts, but they’re really gonna go crazy for the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe’s 25th annual Golf Classic at Edgewood Tahoe on Oct. 15, whether it’s playing in the tournament or shopping online as an auction goes live featuring 25+ predominately golf-related prizes.

The tournament itself features a round of golf at scenic Edgewood Tahoe, a Golf Digest Top 100 Course hard along the shore of the Lake. There’s a $40,000 Toyota 4-Runner for an ace on No. 17, courtesy of CardinaleWay of South Lake Tahoe; $10,000 for aces – split with the B&GC on the other three par 3s; along with breakfast, dinner, beverages, raffle prizes, tee prizes and camaraderie.

Playing spots for foursomes at $800 and individuals at $225 are going fast, a major savings considering seasonal green fees and the numerous perks. Various hole sponsorships for the community and business-minded are also available.

For golfers or travelers looking for unbelievable gifts, a variety of trips combining golf and lodging are available including a Masters Golf Tournament experience with tickets, lodging in a private home; a Caribbean visit to Puntacana Resort & Club; Southern California, Phoenix, and the Bay Area, a Sonoma Wine and Dine trip, as well as lodging packages at major properties in South Lake Tahoe and Reno.

Golf at private courses include The Olympic Club in San Francisco; the California (Cal) Club in South San Francisco; Clear Creek Tahoe, near South Tahoe; Stone Eagle Golf Club in Palm Desert; and Winchester Country Club in Meadow Vista near Auburn. The Tahoe-Truckee-Graeagle area’s most popular courses are offering foursomes at Old Greenwood, Gray’s Crossing, Tahoe Donner, Lake Tahoe Golf Course, Grizzly Ranch and Nakoma Resort.

Major one-week vacations from two of the world’s leading hospitality and vacation ownership groups, The Ridge Resorts, and Diamond Resorts are both offering travelers a choice at their member properties around the world. It’s memorable destinations, countless activities and opportunities to recharge, reconnect with family or friends.

There’s also a private, secluded, two-night stay at Sidney Peak Ranch House, a working ranch and upscale community near Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where views of the stars and Steamboat Mountain are unforgettable.

In addition to golf, Clear Creek is delivering an intimate look at its private lifestyle with an overnight stay for four in a two-unit cottage overlooking the 18th fairway and the Carson Valley, along with dinner at the Clubhouse Grille & Pub. Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo is partnering with its nearby Hampton Inn to provide two packages for a foursome with overnight accommodations and two rooms for four. ARCIS Golf is providing foursomes at three of its Phoenix area courses: The Raven, Stonecreek, and Ancala Country Club. The Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel is providing a two-night stay and there’s four tickets to neighboring Disneyland.

South Lake Tahoe’s resort/hotels have stepped-up as usual with Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel gifting three nights in a balcony suite, private dinner prepared by Chef Sal, free parking and complimentary breakfast daily. Harveys/Harrah’s, Hard Rock and MontBleu all donating two-night stays with restaurant dining credits. Tahoe Lakeshore Lodge & Spa, the all lake-front property a mile west of the state line will put two folks on the beach in a two-bedroom condo, along with a spa treatment and bottle of wine to watch the sunset.

For Reno fans, there’s a two-night golf package at one of The Row Hotels: Silver Legacy, Eldorado, or Circus-Circus, $100 dining credit, two show tickets, two bottles of wine, Callaway golf balls and golf caps, plus a round of golf for four at private Somersett Golf and Country Club. The Atlantis Hotel Casino will host a two-night visit as well.

The San Francisco Giants are also sending various memorabilia – if a 60th anniversary bobblehead doll of legendary Hall of Famer Willie McCovey and an autographed jersey from first baseman Brandon Belt will add to the collection, get online soon! For college basketball junkies, there’s a game at Stanford for four, attendance at a pre-game afternoon shoot-around and a chance to meet the coach and players.

For visitors to Tahoe looking to capture the local vibe, Tahoe Tastings is taking four guests on a wine cruise to Emerald Bay with 8 flights of wine; Heli-Tahoe is hovering with a birds-eye view above the water with a surreal helicopter tour; and Heart Rock Herb & Spice Company is providing some Tahoe-themed spices in a special gift basket sure to continue the memories long after a visit to the Lake.

To improve play, sets of three Wilson Staff wedges are available courtesy of the American Century Championship.

In addition to a memorable day and auction, 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe. For the 25th consecutive year, Edgewood Tahoe is donating the course – waiving green fees and providing meals and beverages for free to the Club to help generate maximum funding. For visitors with early arrivals or late departures, the Lodge at Edgewood, voted the No. 1 hotel/resort in the United States in a poll of Travel & Leisure readers, is offering a special overnight accommodations rate. Opened in June 2017, 154-room resort and spa sits 50 yards from the Lake with spectacular sunsets and sunrises.

For information to participate with the tournament via sponsorship, playing spots, auction, donations or for more details about the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe and its mission, please visit us at www.BGCLT.org or call (916) 542-0838. The Boys & Girls Club helps make a difference to the youth of the community by serving more than 800 children a year, providing them with homework help, enhancement education, fun activities and experiences, and a free snack and hot meal daily.