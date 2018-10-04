Farmington A Fine New Mexico Golf Choice

Farmington, New Mexico, is an ideal destination for golf trips. The area features four incredible courses, breathtaking scenery and temperate weather throughout the year, making fall the perfect time to plan an affordable and memorable golf vacation.

“Whether you’re planning an extended trip with all of your golf buddies or wanting to enjoy a day of golfing as an addition to your vacation, Farmington has options for every type of golfer,” said Tonya Stinson, Executive Director of Farmington Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Additionally, with over 300 days of sunshine per year, Farmington provides the perfect fall golf trip. It’s a great opportunity for golfers to enjoy the scenic beauty of the Four Corners Region and explore some of the best public golf courses in the nation after the summer crowds have left.”

San Juan County is home to multiple golf courses, including Piñon Hills Golf Course, Civitan Municipal Golf Course, Aztec Municipal Golf Course and Riverview Golf Course in Kirtland, as well as San Juan Country Club—a private, challenging 18-hole golf course.

One of only six public courses in the nation to receive a 5-star rating, Piñon Hills Golf Course is a true gem of Farmington, and has received acclaim from Golf Magazine, Golfweek Magazine and Golf Digest as one of the top public courses in the nation. The affordable and accessible course has received awards as “America’s Best Golf Bargain,” and offers year-round afternoon and twilight specials.

Civitan Municipal Golf Course offers a variety of options for beginners or those looking for a quick afternoon golf game. The 9-hole, Par 3 course also offers footgolf. For those looking to include additional courses in their trip, both Aztec Municipal and Riverview courses are a short drive up the road. Both are 18-hole courses set among incredible landscapes.

“Best of all, a trip to Farmington will provide you with an amazing golf trip without breaking the bank,” added Stinson. “Piñon Hills has been named ‘America’s Best Golf Bargain,’ and much like all of our lodging, restaurants, and activities, it certainly fits the bill. In Farmington, you can get away, relax, and enjoy a world-class trip on a budget.”

After a day of golfing, visitors can enjoy great beer and food at Three Rivers Eatery & Brewery or taste local wines at St. Clair Winery and Bistro or Wines of San Juan. Farmington also offers a wide variety of outdoor adventures—including water sports, fishing, hiking and off-roading—as well as cultural attractions and National Park sites.

Visit here for more information on golf courses in Farmington, or to plan your visit, go to www.FarmingtonNM.org.