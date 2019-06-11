Circling Raven Chock With June Golf Deals

Circling Raven Golf Club – the No. 1-rated public course in Idaho and amenity of Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel – offers several June specials that run the gamut from Dad’s Day and merchandise specials, to 36 holes on the Summer Solstice and a TaylorMade Demo Day.

Friday, June 14 – Purchase select merchandise marked with flags in the award-winning golf shop – twice named the No. 1 golf shop nationally in the Resort Category by PGA of America – and save 15-25 percent off. While there, buy a gift card for Father’s Day and receive a free Circling Raven Signature Bag Tag.

Sunday, June 16 – Play Circling Raven with Dad on Father’s Day, two players for $150 (no age restrictions) – a savings of 15 percent on the two rounds – with $6 doubles all day.

Friday, June 21 – Can’t get enough golf? Be sure to play Circling Raven on the year’s longest day, when your first round is the normal rate ($99), your second round is $40 per person, and your same-day third round is free. Plus, get 15 percent off lunch between rounds.

Sunday, June 23 – TaylorMade Demo Day is an ideal time to try the iconic golf company’s equipment. If you spend $500 on TaylorMade equipment, you’ll get two rounds at Circling Raven for the price of one. Spend $1,000 and receive one complimentary round.

In addition to the June specials, Circling Raven is distinctly exceptional year-round. The esteemed golf club is such a great value that it ranked No. 17 in Golf Digest’s bang-for-your-buck list “America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses Re-Ranked by Price,” thanks to peak green fees at $99 with GPS mounted cart and unlimited range balls at the 25-acre practice facility.

Owned and operated by the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, Circling Raven is in the scenic Idaho panhandle approximately 55 minutes from Spokane International Airport (GEG). Measuring 7,189 yards from the rear tees, the 18-hole layout sprawls magnificently through 620 acres of woodlands, wetlands, and Palouse grasses. Its gleaming white sand bunkers are large and strategically placed and its hole variety ingenious.

Other Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel amenities and activities include the full-service Spa Ssakwa’q’n (pronounced Sock-wock-en); 300 hotel rooms; bars, restaurants, lounges, and eateries; cultural immersion options; and more. The casino just completed its $15 million renovation of its gaming floor and Events Center. Circling Raven has garnered numerous best-in-kind honors since opening, including being rated a Top 100 Resort Course, Best in State, and a Top U.S. Casino Course. Its golf shop has won national and regional awards for its excellence and its variety of products, displays, and performance.

Book your round here. Or consider a stay-and-play package.