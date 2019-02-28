French Lick Resort — The Best Of Dye And Ross

One of the country’s premier historic golf destinations, French Lick Resort, nestled among the Hoosier National Forest in southern Indiana, has been a place that legends, champions, and golf aficionados have been experiencing since the early 20th century.

Regarded as one of the Best Golf Resorts in the America’s by Golf Digest, serious golfers nationwide seeking a buddy trip golf adventure and experience the only golf destination in the world that features a combination of hall of fame designers Donald Ross and Pete Dye together with two historic hotels should consider French Lick Resort.

Golfers can now book 2019 golf packages including its popular mainstays like the Hall of Fame and Donald Ross Experience packages. Whether it's a buddy trip, couples retreat, girls-getaway, or improving your game, you will find a package to suit your needs.

HALL OF FAME PACKAGE

The resort’s most popular golf package and the best way to experience this award-winning golf destination includes playing the resort’s two legendary courses designed by Hall of Fame architects – Pete Dye and Donald Ross. Each are ranked among the Top 100 in America’s Greatest Public Courses and are currently ranked as the No. 1 and 2 Courses You Can Play in Indiana.

The package includes a one-night stay at either resort hotel, a day of unlimited golf on The Pete Dye Course, a day of unlimited golf at The Donald Ross Course, unlimited use of the driving range and practice facility, bag storage, and shuttle service. Package prices start at $559 at French Lick Springs Hotel, and $589 at West Baden Springs Hotel based on double occupancy.

DONALD ROSS EXPERIENCE

With over 100 years of history, The Donald Ross Course at French Lick offers the chance to experience golf the way it was meant to be played. Experience old-school links golf on a classic Ross course situated in the rolling hills of the countryside. This package includes two days of golf on The Donald Ross Course plus overnight accommodations at either resort hotel. Package price starts at $334 at French Lick Springs Hotel, and $354 at West Baden Springs Hotel based on double occupancy.

Golfers can also experience the ultimate sampler for golf aficionados. The Double and Triple Play golf packages combine playing the Ross and Dye courses with the nearby Sultan’s Run Golf Club, another Top 10 course in Indiana. Package pricing starts at $289 for the Double Play, and $719 for the Triple Play.

GAME CHANGER GOLF ACADEMY

Golfers who need to sharpen their game should take advantage of French Lick Resort’s “Game Changer” Golf Academy, which can give a boost to golfers of all skill levels. The three-day golf school experience covers all aspects of the full-swing and short game and includes three nights lodging at either resort hotel. The lesson includes video swing analysis, on-course sessions, and unlimited golf at The Donald Ross Course at French Lick and The Valley Links Course. Package pricing starts at $1,009.

Golfers looking for the quick fix whether it is short game, putting, or iron shots, the Rapid Recovery Golf Academy can get you back on track. This includes four hours of intensive instruction and unlimited golf on the Ross and Valley Links course. Package price starts at $514.

Custom packages can be built especially for groups of eight or more by contacting French Lick Golf Group Sales Manager, Alex Whiteman, a PGA Professional dedicated to creating the best golf experience available. To view additional golf package options, visit here or call (888) 936-9360.