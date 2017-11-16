One of the country’s premier historic golf destinations, French Lick Resort, nestled among the Hoosier National Forest in southern Indiana, has been a place that legends, champions, and golf aficionados have been experiencing since the early 20th century. French Lick golf packages for 2018 will extend that rich history.

Serious golfers in the Midwest and nationwide seeking a historic golf adventure and experience the only golf destination in the world that features a combination of hall of fame designers Donald Ross and Pete Dye together with two historic hotels should consider French Lick Resort.

Golfers can now book 2018 golf packages, which includes a variety of new offerings along with its popular mainstays like the Hall of Fame and Donald Ross Experience packages. Whether it's a buddy trip, couples retreat, or a girls-getaway, you will find a package to suit your needs.

Eagles, Birdies, and Pigeons Package

Take your best shots on the golf course and now off the course with this ultimate experience that combines golf with the adventure of sporting clays on the new 73-acre shooting range. Located along the Lost River behind West Baden Spring Hotel, twelve stations offer a wide variety of targets and trajectories. This golf and sporting clays package includes two-nights lodging at either hotel, a day of golf on both the Donald Ross and Pete Dye courses together with a 50 target/50 shells sporting clays package on the day of arrival or departure. This package is available for groups of 12 or more.

French Lick Springs Hotel – starting at $737 per person based on double occupancy West Baden Springs Hotel – starting at $797 per person based on double occupancy Single occupancy rates available on request.

Hall of Fame Package

The resort’s most popular golf package and the best way to experience this award-winning golf destination includes playing the resort’s two legendary courses designed by Hall of Fame architects – Pete Dye and Donald Ross. Each are ranked among the Top 100 in America’s Greatest Public Courses and are currently ranked as the No. 1 and 2 Courses You Can Play in Indiana.

The package includes a one-night stay at either resort hotel, a day of unlimited golf on The Pete Dye Course, a day of unlimited golf at The Donald Ross Course, unlimited use of the driving range and practice facility, bag storage, and shuttle service.

French Lick Springs Hotel – starting at $559 per person based on double occupancy; or $649 per person based on single occupancy West Baden Springs Hotel – starting at $589 per person based on double occupancy; or $709 per person based on single occupancy A $30 forecaddie fee (per person, per round) is required at The Pete Dye Course and is not included in package pricing. Forecaddie available on request at The Donald Ross Course.

Donald Ross Experience

With over 100 years of history, The Donald Ross Course at French Lick offers the chance to experience golf the way it was meant to be played. Experience old-school links golf on a classic Ross course situated in the rolling hills of the countryside. This package includes two days of golf on The Donald Ross Course plus overnight accommodations at either resort hotel. Carts are included for all rounds, as is complimentary shuttle service to the course.

French Lick Springs Hotel – starting at $334 per person based on double occupancy; or $428 per person based on single occupancy West Baden Springs Hotel – starting at $354 per person based on double occupancy; or $468 per person based on single occupancy Forecaddie available on request at The Donald Ross Course.

The Pete Dye VIP Learning Experience

When it comes to a high-end exclusive golf experience and some of the best golf instruction in the country, French Lick Resort is one of the leaders, and they have now combined the two creating the Pete Dye VIP Learning Experience. Serious golf aficionados will spend four-nights at either hotel, three-days of golf on the Pete Dye Course, and four-hours of private personalized instruction at the Pete Dye range with top instructors and some of the leading swing technology to improve your game.

http://www.frenchlick.com/golf/packages