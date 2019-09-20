Seven Fine Ireland Golf Destinations

Ireland is home to some of the world’s most outstanding and masterful golf course designs. With over 300 courses to choose from, Ireland golf is high on every traveling player’s list. Golfscape highlights seven of Ireland’s top golf courses, as well as how to get to the Emerald Isle and where to stay during your visit.

GETTING TO IRELAND

Getting to Ireland can be done in two ways; by flight or ferry. Aer Lingus is the national airline of Ireland, flying internationally to destinations all over the world and offering in-flight entertainment and Wifi. On the other hand, getting to Ireland by ferry, whether from England or Europe, can be an exciting adventure and you get to bring your golf clubs along with no hassle. A ferry from England takes approximately two to three hours.