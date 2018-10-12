Olazábal To Design New Greek Golf Courses

Costa Navarino, one of the world’s premier golf destinations, has forged a partnership with two-time Masters champion and Ryder Cup legend, José María Olazábal, to design two new Greek golf courses in the region of Messinia.

The two new 18-hole courses at Navarino Hills will overlook The Bay Course and the historic Bay of Navarino, set high above the coastline offering panoramic views of the surrounding countryside and the Ionian Sea.

Stretching over 150 hectares of garrigue landscape typical in the region famed for its natural beauty, the Navarino Hills property will allow two courses of the highest international standards that will complement and adequately expand the renowned quality golf offer at Costa Navarino.

Work on Olazábal’s signature design, his 20th course construction, has just begun and is expected to open for play by 2021.

Costa Navarino, voted “European Golf Resort of the Year” for 2017 by IAGTO, is already home to one of the world’s premier golf destinations with two multi-award-winning courses, The Dunes Course and The Bay Course, designed by Bernhard Langer and Robert Trent Jones II, respectively.

The Navarino Hills development will bring the total number of signature golf courses at Costa Navarino to four, all under the same management, establishing it as one of the few upscale golf destinations around the world which combine such characteristics. The development further enhances the destination, which due to its ideal climate, lush seaside landscape and direct access, is a unique place to visit throughout the year.

Stephanos Theodorides, Vice-President & Managing Director of TEMES — Developers of Costa Navarino — believes partnering with Olazábal, who has placed a sustainable development strategy at the heart of the design, will enhance Costa Navarino’s position as one of the world’s most distinctive environmentally-friendly golf destinations.

He said: “This announcement represents a milestone moment for Costa Navarino and the region. We are excited to introduce our plans for Costa Navarino’s evolution. Our vision for the destination development always included Navarino Hills as an instrumental component, based on the principles of an eco-retreat. José María Olazábal stands for passion, integrity, and quality. These are principles very close to our hearts and made the decision an easy one to partner with him for this special project.”

Added Olazábal, “What TEMES has created in Costa Navarino is extraordinary and for us to have a chance to play our part in the destination’s legacy fills us with immense pride. The Navarino Hills property is spectacular and the views are simply breath-taking, particularly on the northern edge where you will find it almost impossible to take your eyes off the striking Bay of Navarino, famous for its naval battle history.

“The rest of the site will also quickly win the hearts of golfers with extended views over rolling hills. For us, it is a privilege to have the chance to design not just one but two golf courses and we will do everything to do this incredible land justice and deliver a golfing experience you will want to return to over and over.”

Costa Navarino already features two luxury hotels, The Westin Resort Costa Navarino and The Romanos, a Luxury Collection Resort; private residences; five-star services and facilities; and a range of authentic experiences, with an infrastructure set to grow even further through the addition of new hotels, real estate and further sports and leisure facilities.

