Love Los Cabos? You’ll Doubly Love Twin Dolphin

Somehow the idea of Fred Couples designing a course in Los Cabos, Mexico, especially an instant classic like Twin Dolphin Golf Club, seemed like an accident waiting to happen.

Whether or not it is true-to-life or a carefully crafted persona, Freddie’s cucumber cool demeanor seemed to meld with the mañana myth of Mexico’s eternally chill, nothing to get excited about way of life. Mix another mango margarita and dream away the day – zzzzzzz…..

Truth be told, Couples and the crew down at the now fully-realized Twin Dolphin worked their butts off in the last few years to complete a course that adds to Cabo’s reputation as a world-class golf destination. American dollars have been flowing southward in the last twenty years like the mighty Rio Grande itself, resulting in a plethora (if not a glut) of high-end residential and resort golf developments. To name but a few: Nicklaus’s Quivira, Fazio’s Querencia and Tiger’s El Cardonal.

Accompanying these distinguished layouts are condos and townhomes and luxury hotels tailor-made for deep-pocketed gringos looking to either invest in a second or third home, or to just have a convenient weekend getaway from Los Angeles or Dallas (or anywhere else in the western third of this great nation). And Mexico’s not paying for it! Apologies, couldn’t resist.