Links Golf Cup Brings Amateurs To Scotland

The Links Golf Cup in Ayrshire, Scotland, known as “The Birthplace of The Open Championship,” has proved to be a must-play experience for links lovers since its inception in 2015 with this year proving to be no exception with just a final few spots available in the 2018 field.

The event, which this year takes place September 3-7, regularly attracts amateur golfers travelling from all over the world to this mecca of golf, drawn by the lure of exhilarating links golf on this wild and windy coastline.

Little wonder given the 72-hole individual Stableford tournament offers golf over four of the finest championship links courses in Scotland, namely Western Gailes, Gailes Links, Kilmarnock Barassie and Dundonald Links whilst the option of playing the nearby Open Championship venues of Troon, Turnberry and Prestwick on the event rest day make this event an irresistible opportunity to play five days of pure Scottish links.

Testament to the quality of the competition courses, all four have staged some of the most prestigious events in golf at some point. Dundonald Links, for example, hosted the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open as recently as 2017 when it was won by Spain’s Rafa Cabrera Bello.

In addition to providing the opportunity of playing such revered courses, The Links Golf Cup Ayrshire gives amateurs the chance to test their mettle against like-minded, international golfers, making it both a challenging and interesting experience.

At just over £300 (around $420) per person for four rounds of golf, attendance at the presentation dinner and a goodie bag, The Links Golf Cup Ayrshire also offers unprecedented value when compared to the individual green fees rates alone at this time of the year.

Experienced golf event organizers, Hybrid Golf, launched The Links Golf Cup Ayrshire following the success of The Links Golf Cup East Lothian on Scotland’s east coast that it has now been running for seven years.

“We have been overwhelmed at how popular The Links Golf Cup Ayrshire has proved to be in just a few years. This is not only down to the event being played over some of the best links in Scotland, but undoubtedly because the competitors also enjoy the social side of meeting and forging new friendships with like-minded golfers from across the UK and beyond,” comments Andy Bowen of Hybrid Golf.

“It’s this, and the great value the event offers, that keeps bringing people back year after year.”

Tudor Park Golf Club member, Mark Higgins, who has played in both Links Golf Cups, relishes playing in some of the country’s top golf courses. “Having played a wide variety of Open competitions, I can say that both the Links Golf Cup Ayrshire and East Lothian are brilliantly enjoyable as well as offering a great opportunity to play world class courses. I can’t wait for the next one!”

Western Gailes tests all lovers of links golf to the limit and provides a magnificent start to the week. The course follows the natural contours of the land and presents a fair and interesting challenge. The clubhouse offers stunning views across the Firth of Clyde to the Isle of Arran, Ailsa Craig and beyond.

Gailes Links is a world-class links that attracts golfers from every corner of the globe. With its clever bunkering and some tricky rough to negotiate, course management is vital here and the key to scoring well.

Barassie Links, which has staged a number of R&A and PGA events over the years, including the Boys Amateur Championship, features undulating fairways, treacherous heather and punishing bunkers, all traditional hazards of true Scottish links golf.

Dundonald Links was only opened in 2005 but has proved to be a links of some repute, with much thanks to the design by Kyle Phillips and with a clubhouse and service experience to match.

The final few spots in this 72-hole Stableford Links Cup Ayrshire which is open to amateur golfers over the age of 18 and with a handicap of 24 or less, will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information & reservations, email [email protected] or visit www.linksgolfcup.co.uk/links-golf-cup-ayrshire/