Heroes & Legends Golf Tour Visits WWII Sites

Two strands of human history come together in perhaps the most unique golf travel experiences ever devised. The National WWII Museum hosts the Heroes & Legends Golf Tour, which lets golfers experience in person some of World War II’s most consequential sites and battles — including the beaches of Normandy, where D-Day turned the struggle in the Allies’ direction — while taking them to seminal golf sites such as St. Andrews, Scotland. They’ll have the opportunity to tee it up with PGA Tour legends John Mahaffey and Lanny Wadkins, and World War II historian Donald L. Miller, Ph.D., will lead historical tours. The tour runs July 17-25, 2018.

The nine-day itinerary begins in Normandy with tours of Utah and Omaha Beaches and rounds at Omaha Beach Golf Club and Barriére Courses at Deauville. Travelers then fly to Scotland for a visit to the National Museum of Flight and golf at Gleneagles plus tickets to the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie; a round at Edzell Golf Club and tour of Edinburgh, a whiskey tasting tour at Ferttercairn Distillery; and much more.

Although decades have passed, reminders of World War II can still be found in beaches, pastures, towns, and cities across Europe. Golf was hardly just a game when World War II ended—it signaled an attempt to return to normalcy in the postwar period, a return to pastimes largely forgotten in the chaos of a world at war.

If booked by November 17, 2017, guests can save $2,000 per couple.

Pricing starts at $12,999 | Information & reservations