Golf Holidays in Portugal

Renowned across Europe for its huge array of championship golf courses, five luxury resorts and its sunny climate all year round, Portugal is a great choice for a golf holiday.

The most popular golf regions are in The Algarve, Faro. Many golfers head over to Vilamoura, known for its fantastic marina —where you will find plenty of fine lodging options — and great nightlife with plenty of bars and restaurants to enjoy.

The golf courses Vilamoura has to offer are simply world class, with 15 championship golf courses within a 10-mile radius. The most popular are The Old Course and The Victoria Course, which often host the Portugal Masters — where some of the best golfers in the world battle it out every year. Other popular golf courses are Pinhal, Millenium, Laguna, Vila Sol and, of course, two favorites — Vale Do Lobo and San Lorenzo.

The capital city of Lisbon is located in the North of Portugal and also is very popular for golf holidays, with 25 golfing facilities and 29 courses. It is one of Europe’s oldest standing cities, boasting traditional cuisine and well-established golf resorts with years of experience and the best hospitality.

It’s no surprise that golfing greats like Arnold Palmer, Seve Ballesteros and Robert Trent Jones are among the architects behind Lisbon’s epic courses. The city is a three-time winner of the “Golf Destination of the Year (Europe)” award, having last won the award in 2016, which speaks volumes about the courses. Golf Holidays Direct agents are expert at directing their customers to its best layouts.

You must fly into Faro, the only airport available when travelling to the Algarve; from there you can travel to a Golf Holidays Direct luxury golf hotel partner and play some of the leading European golf courses.

