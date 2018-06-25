Four Fascinating Caribbean Golf Courses

When you envision a summer getaway to the Caribbean, images of tropical fruit cocktails, pristine sugar-sand beaches, lush sunkissed foliage and turquoise waterfront views probably come to mind. But Caribbean golf should be in the picture, too.

After all, this chain of islands is known for more than its exotic flavors and scenery — the Caribbean is also home to a variety of the world’s most premier golf amenities. Overlooking a panorama of ocean cliffs, rich greenery and native wildlife, these courses entice golfers with their championship layouts, challenging fairways and quintessential island vibe.

So if you’re in the mood for 18 holes during your Caribbean vacation, check out these backdrops for golfing in paradise.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

This golf course, shown above, earned its name from the jagged, toothy shoreline it was carved from, and it has been ranked among the 50 most prestigious courses in the world. Surrounded by a diverse ecosystem of jungles, beaches and lagoons, Teeth of the Dog is coastal golfing at its most exhilarating. Not to mention, once you’ve conquered that eighteenth hole, the adjacent resort Casa de Campo offers an array of dining, entertainment, wellness, shopping and nightlife options to unwind after your game.

JAMAICA

This golf course has been rated number one in the Caribbean by Conde Nast Traveler, and its proximity to the island’s landmark Rose Hall Plantation hearkens to a bygone colonial past. Tumbling across rugged mountain terrain amidst a sapphire ocean milieu, this course is just as breathtaking as it is thrilling. In addition, Jamaican folklore suggests that White Witch is haunted by the plantation’s nineteenth-century mistress, layering even more fascination and excitement onto this captivating history.

PUERTO RICO

Finally reopened on a limited basis nearly a year after Hurricane Maria barreled across Puerto Rico, this stunning golf course is situated 200 feet above the ocean, flanking craggy bluffs then sloping into sand dunes rustled by the warm Caribbean trade winds. Created with an eco-conscious design where indigenous plants and wildlife thrive, this course is part of an initiative to sustain and protect the area’s natural habitat. The Links is not a traditional course either—its winding layout snakes through obstacles such as bunkers, blind shots and extra holes for the intrepid golfer who enjoys a challenge.

TURKS & CAICOS

This golf course is different from the others in that it does not overlook the frothy Atlantic, but is enclosed by outcrops of limestone, dense vegetation and inland streams of water. Featuring country club style amenities, which includes a putting green, driving range, pro shop and alfresco restaurant, Provo Golf Club is like its own remote enclave hidden from throngs of summer tourists. If you’re a golfer who takes the game seriously but appreciates leisure too, this course delivers on both.

When you’re on vacation, golfing is an ideal way to remain active and stimulated, while spending time in the great outdoors. The Caribbean is a golfer’s oasis, so pack your clubs and head off to the islands for a round of 18—followed by pina coladas, awe-inspiring sunsets and palm fronds whispering in the breeze.