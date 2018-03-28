Fairmont Banff Springs Gears Up For Great 2018

Fairmont invites golfers to enjoy their best rounds yet at the iconic Fairmont Banff Springs Golf Course. Even players who’ve already marked Fairmont Banff Springs off their bucket lists will want to take part in the club’s outstanding special event programming for 2018.

Weather permitting, the Tunnel 9 Course will open on May 4, and the celebrated Stanley Thompson Course will open May 11, marking the kickoff of another exciting golf season in the Rockies.

So You Think You Can Putt

Friday, June 1 the Fairmont Banff Springs Golf Course will host the Third Annual So You Think You Can Putt contest. Players vie for the title as the best putter in the Bow Valley, and a chance to win a stay-and-play package at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge. Play begins with a 4 pm shotgun start. Registration is $55 plus tax, and includes tee gift, prizes, and a $10 beverage credit.

Canadian Par 3 Championship

For those players inclined to put their skills to the test, join Fairmont Banff Springs, Saturday, August 25th for the Canadian Par 3 Championship, played on the Stanley Thompson Course. With five regular par 3 holes, all of the course’s remaining holes will be converted to par 3s for the competition. Registration includes tee gift, as well as the chance to qualify for the World Par 3 Championship at Turtle Hill Golf Club at Fairmont Southampton, Bermuda. Participation is $149, plus tax for non-members; $99, plus tax for Fairmont Banff Springs members; and $50, plus tax for golf professionals. A succulent barbecue from Stanley’s Smokehouse will follow and is included in the registration fee.

Stanley Thompson Birthday Celebration

September 18, 2018 marks what would’ve been Stanley Thompson’s 125th birthday. To celebrate the occasion, Fairmont Banff Springs will offer players a rare opportunity to enjoy the Stanley Thompson Course in its original rotation. Play will begin from the current 15th tee (formerly the first tee) located adjacent to the Waldhaus Pub & Patio and overlooking the Spray River. Each player will receive a commemorative tee gift and each group will be accompanied by a forecaddie. Rates start at $299 per person.

Likewise, players are invited to celebrate their birthdays at Fairmont Banff Springs Golf Course, as well. During the week of their birthdays, guests may enjoy the Stanley Thompson Course for just $125, plus tax or the Tunnel 9 Course for just $52, plus tax.

For more information or to reserve these golf offers today please visit its website.