Busy Golf Summer For Fairmont Banff Springs

Fairmont Banff Springs Golf Club will kick off the 2019 golf season when the Tunnel Mountain 9 course opens for play Friday, May 3. The opening of Fairmont’s famed Stanley Thompson Course will follow a week later with play beginning Friday, May 10. Special early-season rates will be available for both courses, until June 4. Afterwards, regular rates will apply through fall — $249 CAD for the Thompson Course, and $105 CAD for Tunnel Mountain 9.

The Fairmont Banff Springs is located in the heart of Banff National Park and is styled after a Scottish Baronial Castle, offering commanding views of the surrounding mountains and the stunning Bow River. Just steps from the charming village of Banff, the resort is a National Historical Site and offers a tremendous blend of luxury and recreation. In addition to its two golf courses, In addition to golf, Fairmont Banff Springs offers world-class dining and shopping options in addition to a Willow Stream Spa and a host of additional recreational activities, including the following events.

Celebrate Tunnel Mountain 9 Opening

July 1st, 2019 is the 30th anniversary of the Tunnel Mountain 9’s opening. To celebrate the milestone, guests can play the Tunnel Mountain 9 Course for just $30 CAD after paying the regular rate for rounds on either Tunnel Mountain or the Stanley Thompson Course. Additionally, the Fairmont Banff Springs Golf Club has partnered with popular Grizzly Paw Brewing of Canmore, Alberta to create a commemorative pale ale. The $30 rate and the commemorative beer will be available to guests all season long.

Canadian Par-3 Championship

On August 17th, amateur players as well as pros will have a unique opportunity to compete in the Canadian Par-3 Championship on the Stanley Thompson Course at Fairmont Banff Springs Golf Club. Every hole of the iconic course will be converted to a par 3, and players will compete for prizes on each one. The two top players in the event will represent Canada in the Grey Goose Par-3 Championship held on the Turtle Hill Course at Fairmont Southampton, Bermuda in spring 2020. Cost is $149 CAD for amateurs and $99 CAD for professionals. It includes golf, prizes and a meal.

www.banffmountaingolf.com