Bermuda 3s A True Global Golf Event

The Bermuda 3s, a new team par 3 golf championship matching Pro-Am teams from four international territories, is slated for October 21-26, 2018 in Bermuda.

The event is the creation of two golf industry veterans, former PGA chief executive Joe Steranka and Honda Classic Executive Director Ken Kennerly, and is sponsored by the Bermuda Tourism Authority and Goslings. Certified PGA Professionals from the U.S., Canada, Great Britain & Ireland and Continental Europe will lead four-person teams and compete individually for a $100,000 purse.

“There is nothing more exciting than representing your country in any endeavor but especially golf,” said Steranka who was instrumental in the growth of the modern-day Ryder Cup. “Bermuda 3s is a celebration of the game and a recognition of the influential role PGA Professionals have around the world.”

Entry fees of $12,500 per team will earn a PGA Professional and their three amateur partners one of 20 places per region and one of golf’s most extraordinary experiences including competition on the fabled Mid Ocean Club, Port Royal Golf Course and Turtle Hill Golf Club; five nights of single accommodations at the Fairmont Southampton on Bermuda’s stunning south shore; and memorable evening functions including opening and closing ceremonies, award winning food and acclaimed Bermuda hospitality.

“For 320 golfers this will be the experience of a lifetime,” said Kennerly, whose company K2 Sports Ventures oversees the Honda Classic and owns The FITTEAM Palm Beaches Marathon. “We’re also excited to have this global coalition of PGA Professionals embrace the Par 3 format which they believe can be a great entry point for golfers new to the game and one which helps established golfers work on their short game.”

We’re delighted to partner with some of the leaders in golf to bring this new event to life out here in Bermuda,” said Bermuda Tourism Authority Chief Executive Kevin Dallas. “Ken and Joe were keen to engage with certified PGA professionals from Bermuda’s key feeder markets. We know that Bermuda’s legendary hospitality and amazing courses will deliver an unrivaled experience for participants and look forward to building this into one of the most sought-after invitations in golf.”

Bermuda has been a popular golf destination since hosting the PGA Grand Slam of Golf from 2007-2014 at Mid Ocean and Port Royal. The Fairmont Southampton served as the host hotel for dozens of major champions and their families.

Register at www.bermuda3s.com