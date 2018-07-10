Apply For A Job Playing Scotland Golf

Ever dreamed of a job where you just play golf? You could be about to swing into that dream position. A consortium of leading regional marketing groups in Scotland golf are offering one lucky individual a golf job with a difference, albeit it’s not an official job and only temporary for two weeks — but who cares, right?

Scotland is The Home of Golf; it’s where the game began and is one of the best, if not the best golfing destination on the planet.

The marketing group is looking for the right candidate to play golf in all seven regions around Scotland in a golf extravaganza — Ayrshire, Carnoustie Country, the Highlands, East Lothian, Aberdeen, Perthshire, and Fife. He or she will play some of the best courses, unearthing unique golf experiences, sampling amazing Scottish hospitality, food, drink and lots more.

They are now accepting applications for this two week “job” where you will travel the country playing golf along the way. What’s the catch? Just a small one — they will make you work a little by creating amazing content on the courses, at the places you stay, where you eat out and areas you explore, all for you to put together a golfer’s dream come true Golf Guide to Scotland.

The lucky winner will play a Ryder Cup Venue, a course where The Open began, the Number two course in the world as voted by one prominent golf publication, plus many more.

To apply you need to create a short video reviewing your own course or any course in the most fun way (video should be 60 - 90 seconds long). You can use drone footage, phones, cameras or whatever works best for you.

Show off your presenting skills by applying here. Check out a short promo video above and get inspired!

The Job:

Play 2 rounds of golf in each of the 7 regions and bring your best golfing friend along.

14 rounds and 14 days total, plus two travel days.

Visit other golf courses in area and find out some info for interested golfing visitors.

Explore some of the areas’ 19th hole offering for the best of food and drink.

Create Vlogs for YouTube as well as Instagram posts and stories throughout each day and any other forms of media you can think of.

Create a complete Golf Guide on completion of the trip; this will be through a blog as well as YouTube video of your adventure in Scotland Home of Golf.

All golf tee times and lunch at the courses are provided for as will B&B accommodation and car hire/ travel to Scotland

The winner receives an allowance of £750.00GBP (just under $1,000 at current exchange rates) each for the duration of the trip

The contest is now live, and applications close July 27. The winner is announced August 3, with the two weeks running September 1-16.

www.visitscotlandgolf.com/bestgolfjob